Nnamdi Kanu asks supporters to fast ahead of his arraignment on Thursday

Kanu’s counsel, Ifeanyi Ejiofor stated this on his verified Facebook page.

Ejiofor said the IPOB leaders asked him to tell his followers that he was strong and ready for his arraignment at the Federal High Court in Abuja.

He wrote: “Prominent among the falsehoods desperately championed by mischief makers is the trending subject that our dear client, Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has been flown to China, and from China to Israel, and from Israel to Kontokatafi etc.

“We know the purveyors of this fake news and they are aware that their evil conspiracies are dead on arrival.

“Onyendu was equally amazed by the fake news that was making headlines on some social media platforms that he was asked to sign a document before regaining his freedom. This is total falsehood and he is urging his esteemed followers to please ignore this falsehood.

“Above all, our indefatigable client is strong and tenaciously holding firm in spirit. He is ready for the 21st October 2021 appearance in court. This date is sacrosanct and shall remain so.

“Thankfully, the Federal Government of Nigeria is fully aware of this date, and more compelling is the fact that the detaining authority has since over a month ago concluded every purported investigation into the matter.

“Hence, no plausible excuse will be available to them not to produce Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu in court come Thursday, the 21st day of October 2021. You must all see him live and direct on this date.

“Onyendu advised his supporters and millions of followers to go into dry fasting as the D-Day approaches, because resounding victory will be ours on this date and the Almighty Chukwuokike Abiama will be given the glory and adoration in the end, Iseee!!!

“In a nutshell, our indefatigable Client — Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is firm and strong in his convictions.