Nnaji launches TechAdvantage online academy to empower Nigerians in technology

News Agency Of Nigeria

The minister urged Nigerians to base new developments on Nigerian culture which are rich and strong enough to sustain the country.

Chief Uche Nnaji, Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology [Daily Post Nigeria]
Chief Uche Nnaji, Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology [Daily Post Nigeria]

The minister gave the advice on Tuesday at the inauguration of an online academy, TechAdvantage in Abuja. He said that the online academy was an ecosystem meticulously crafted to unlock the boundless potential of Nigerians and propel them toward a future powered by technology.

He added that TechAdvantage was aligned with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

“It is an ecosystem where apprentices connect with business owners, aspiring entrepreneurs learn from business experts, individuals can train and empower themselves through the academy among others.”

Nnaji said that the idea behind TechAdvantage Nigeria was to technologically empower individuals and promote a culture of collaboration that would transcend tribe, religion, and politics. He said the academy was opened for young people to seek opportunities through the available job platforms and build their careers in the tech sector.

According to him, Nigerians can showcase their expertise, connect with potential customers in the TechAdvantage online marketplace, and join the online community.

“What we are doing here today is not just a launch, but a call to action for our people, the organised private sector, and players in the existing tech ecosystem.

“With your participation, TechAdvantage Nigeria will become a force for economic prosperity, social inclusion, and national pride for our generation and future generations,” he said.

In his remarks, Amu Ogbeide, Group Chief Executive Officer, Sapphital Learning Ltd., said that TechAdvantage was an initiative that would take the success of the computer village business model and scale it across Nigeria.

Ogbeide said the academy offered online courses and live classes both in technical and business aspects of the value chain. He said it also served as a marketplace for freelance services where Technoprenurs could showcase their skills and products.

Also speaking, Dr Olushola Ogunsanga, Director-General, National Centre for Technology Management (NAVETEM), said the inauguration was a step taken towards correcting Nigeria’s economy.

“The way to grow our economy is to latch on to new knowledge with our primary traditional knowledge which is our culture

“What we are doing today is an energising of our culture of apprenticeship scheme. The apprenticeship scheme is a well-articulated one,” Ogunsanga added.

According to him, Nigerians should base new developments on Nigerian culture which are rich and strong enough to sustain the country.

