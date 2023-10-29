NMA wants Nigerians to engage in daily exercise for good health

Ekop said that the one-week activities for the Physicians Week ended with indoor games.

She added that the theme of the week “This is Our Chance to Get it Right in the Health Sector”, created an avenue for doctors to rest, exercise and give the citizens the necessary medical attention.

She said “We do this every year to celebrate ourselves and carry out medical services to Nigerians.

“We started the activity on Sunday with a Church mass, Tuesday was the opening ceremony, and we had medical outreach on Thursday to give the citizens medical attention, especially the elderly.

“We focused on the elderly because we know they might not be able to join others for medical outreach.

“We gave eyeglasses, did medical consultation and we will do follow-up.”

For the indoor games, she said the association had been carrying out programmes in previous years that not everyone could participate.