Salako told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ibadan on Tuesday that if the demands of the two associations were not met before the expiration of the ultimatum, the caucus might embark on strike.

He said the strike would pressurise the government into attending to their demands.

Salako noted that at the expiration of the ultimatum on Sept. 18, the association would hold an emergency meeting to decide on the strike or to take other actions.

“What NMA is doing is not only pertaining to NARD alone; we have other affiliates that have issues also; some of them are doctors in the universities.

“But the NARD issue is the pressing one, as it is on strike and we want to ensure that we get them back to their duty posts.

“The government should try and always ensure that they fulfil their promises and not shy away from them. The citizens must be able to trust the government.

“This strike is something that is preventable if they have fulfilled their end of the bargain,’’ he said.”

Salako said the country could not afford to have all its doctors go on strike especially with the increase in the number of COVID-19 cases.

He also noted the non-payment of full and appropriate salaries to doctors by the Ekiti State Government.