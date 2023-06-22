ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NLC urges FG to shelve proposed electricity tariff hike

News Agency Of Nigeria

He called for more novel interventions to cushion the effect of these tariff hikes on majority of Nigerians.

NLC President, Mr Joe Ajaero. [newsexpressngr]
NLC President, Mr Joe Ajaero. [newsexpressngr]

Recommended articles

Joe Ajaero, NLC President, said this in a statement titled “Shelve this tariff hike” and made available to newsmen on Thursday in Abuja.

According to Ajaero, the plan to increase electricity tariff by 40 per cent by July 1 would further compound the current hardship of ordinary Nigerians.

“The massive increase is explained away as a response to the over 100 per cent increase in the pump price of premium motor spirit (PMS).

ADVERTISEMENT

“Details reveal a movement in inflation from 16.9 per cent to 22.41 (threatening to needle 30), and a shift in exchange rate from N441 to N750. We believe not even these figures are a justification for this proposed tariff increase.

“The issue of capacity to pay and quality of service delivery are not only germane but superior to any rationalisation by market logic. The service providers in spite of sundry support have not been able to meet the threshold of 5,000 megawatts,” he said.

The NLC president said that the proposed hike would lead to a ripple effect by other product or service providers in the country.

He noted that the ordinary Nigerians needed to be protected from these economic vagaries that is suddenly thrust on them.

“We would want to advise apostles of the Market who have called NLC all sorts of names to check their conscience. The rate at which they are going is highly combative and combustible,” Ajaero said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He called for more novel interventions to cushion the effect of these tariff hikes on majority of Nigerians.

“In light of this, our advice is that this proposed tariff hike should be shelved for our collective safety.”

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

New COAS's wife assumes office as 23rd NAOWA President

New COAS's wife assumes office as 23rd NAOWA President

FAAC shares ₦786bn May revenue to FG, states, LGCs

FAAC shares ₦786bn May revenue to FG, states, LGCs

Nigeria ready for business, Tinubu tells business leaders in Paris

Nigeria ready for business, Tinubu tells business leaders in Paris

NDLEA urges community, religious bodies to join drug abuse war

NDLEA urges community, religious bodies to join drug abuse war

Correctional Service decorates 330 newly-promoted officers in Enugu

Correctional Service decorates 330 newly-promoted officers in Enugu

Security operatives kill notorious gang leader, Kabir Bala in Kogi

Security operatives kill notorious gang leader, Kabir Bala in Kogi

Shettima meets Gates, says Nigeria committed to eradicating variant polio virus

Shettima meets Gates, says Nigeria committed to eradicating variant polio virus

NLC urges FG to shelve proposed electricity tariff hike

NLC urges FG to shelve proposed electricity tariff hike

FG issues traffic advisory on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway repairs

FG issues traffic advisory on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway repairs

Pulse Sports

Peter Olayinka: Super Eagles star and Nollywood wife celebrate 2nd wedding anniversary

Peter Olayinka: Super Eagles star and Nollywood wife celebrate 2nd wedding anniversary

Wilfred Ndidi: Super Eagles star could join Ronaldo, Benzema in Saudi revolution

Wilfred Ndidi: Super Eagles star could join Ronaldo, Benzema in Saudi revolution

Super Eagles coach bemoans missed chances vs difficult Sierra Leone

Super Eagles coach bemoans missed chances vs difficult Sierra Leone

Why are the Super Eagles struggling for clean sheets?

Why are the Super Eagles struggling for clean sheets?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The review affects political, judicial and public officers (image used for illustration) [Twitter/Bashir Ahmed]

Elected politicians, judges set to get 114% salary raise

President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]

BREAKING: Tinubu appoints Nuhu Ribadu, Dele Alake, Wale Edun as special advisers

President Bola Tinubu meets Aliko Dangote in Aso Rock. [Presidency]

Tinubu meets with Bill Gates, Dangote

How the tenures of all 5 EFCC bosses ended in disgrace. [Pulse]

How the tenures of all 5 EFCC bosses ended in disgrace