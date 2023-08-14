NLC threatens to shut down Nigeria if petrol price rises beyond ₦617
There are indications that the cost of petroleum would soon rise to between ₦680/lite and ₦720/litre.
Recommended articles
The president of the union, Joe Ajaero issued the warning on Monday, August 14, 2023, at the African Trade Union alliance meeting in Abuja.
There are indications that the cost of petroleum would soon rise to between ₦680/lite and ₦720/litre.
The impending increase in petrol price according to oil marketers is attributable to the naira/dollar exchange rate, which inches toward ₦1000/$1.
Currently, the exchange rate trades between ₦910 to ₦950 at the parallel market.
The leaders of the organised labour had recently suspended a proposed indefinite strike after their meeting with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.
Details later...
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng