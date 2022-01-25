NLC set for nationwide protest despite FG’s suspension of subsidy removal plan

The NLC had urged the 36 state governors to demand the withdrawal of the removal of the fuel subsidy scheduled for June, saying the plan to remove fuel subsidy was a transfer of government failure and inability to effectively govern the country.

But on Monday, January 24, 2022, the Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed announced that the FG has suspended its plan to remove the subsidy on petrol till further notice.

Despite the development, the Assistant General Secretary, NLC, Asuzu Echezona, said that the rally would go on as planned.

“We are continuing with preparation for the protests,” he said.

In an interview with Punch, Emmanuel Bankole, the Ogun State Chairman of the NLC said the labour union would go ahead with its planned protest.

Bankole said; “The congress observed a game plan and deceit in the new development hence, there is no going back in the planned protest scheduled in the state against the plan by the Federal Government.

“We are aware (of the suspension of the fuel subsidy removal). We are going ahead with the Thursday protest. There is no going back.”

Recall that the NLC president, Ayuba Wabba recently kicked against the proposed increase in the price of petrol, saying it would send many Nigerian to their graves early.