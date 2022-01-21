NLC rejects proposed petrol price hike, says it’ll send many Nigerians to early graves.

The ad-hoc committee of the National Economic Council (NEC) had recently recommended that the price of Premium Motor Spirit better known as petrol be increased to N302 per litre.

It was also recommended that the price hike should take effect from February.

Currently, a litre of petrol is between N162 and N167.

Speaking in an interview on Channels Television on Thursday, the NLC president insisted that the union would reject the proposed price hike.

He said the hike would compound the problems of Nigerians whose salaries are not enough to take them home.

Ayuba said, “In 2016, they promised minimum wage will be implemented and everybody will be paid. As I speak to you, six states have not even started. It is part of the agreement.

“About the palliative in 2016, we also discussed palliative. N500 billion was earmarked for palliative, including housing and the issue of transportation. These things are not in place.

“Therefore, it goes beyond promise. It is now about looking at the issue and importantly, the whole world is now in a very precarious situation. Many workers have lost their jobs, those on fixed wages their salaries cannot take them home — that is the reality.

“In this complex issue, if we compound it with the price hike of PMS, it then means that many people will go to their graves early. It is better we try to also resist the issue and make sure people are safe.”

Speaking further, Ayuba said Nigeria has four refineries and should not have any reason to import petrol.

He said, “We have every reason not to import refined products. We have four refineries that are moribund. Those refineries are new; they are not old.

“In India, we have a refinery that is 100 years old. Refineries can be refurbished. Refineries can be upgraded from one refining capacity to another. This can be done.

“Those refineries are not old. Deliberately, they are made not to work just because there are a lot of incentives.”

Also, former Head of State, Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar (retd.) has warned the Federal Government against increasing the price of petrol.

Abubakar issued the warning on Thursday, January 20, 2022, while speaking at the 19th Daily Trust Dialogue in Abuja.