NLC president Joe Ajaero loses home to mystery fire

The fire originated from the roof of the house shortly after the family heard peculiar noises, which they initially attributed to foraging domestic animals. However, within minutes, the residence erupted into a massive inferno, prompting family members to hastily evacuate with only the belongings they could carry.

Despite the swift response from the local community and fire brigade, their efforts were futile in saving the property from complete destruction. Regrettably, the house was consumed entirely by the blaze.

During the time of the incident, Comrade Joe Ajaero happened to be out of the country in Geneva, Switzerland. Upon returning to Nigeria, he has maintained a silence surrounding the incident. When pressed for comment, he expressed gratitude to God that no lives were lost in the devastating fire.

