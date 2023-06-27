ADVERTISEMENT
NLC president Joe Ajaero loses home to mystery fire

Ima Elijah

This mysterious incident that has left the NLC president and his family without a home.

The ULC president, Mr Joe Ajaero [newsexpressngr]
The fire originated from the roof of the house shortly after the family heard peculiar noises, which they initially attributed to foraging domestic animals. However, within minutes, the residence erupted into a massive inferno, prompting family members to hastily evacuate with only the belongings they could carry.

Despite the swift response from the local community and fire brigade, their efforts were futile in saving the property from complete destruction. Regrettably, the house was consumed entirely by the blaze.

During the time of the incident, Comrade Joe Ajaero happened to be out of the country in Geneva, Switzerland. Upon returning to Nigeria, he has maintained a silence surrounding the incident. When pressed for comment, he expressed gratitude to God that no lives were lost in the devastating fire.

The cause of the fire remains unknown, and investigations are underway to determine the circumstances surrounding this mysterious incident that has left Comrade Joe Ajaero and his family without a home.

