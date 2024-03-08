ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NLC members in Northwest want ₦485k minimum wage per month for workers

News Agency Of Nigeria

The chairman added that the estimated monthly expenditure is per household comprising father, mother and four children.

NLC members in Northwest want ₦485k minimum wage per month for Nigerian workers [Punch]
NLC members in Northwest want ₦485k minimum wage per month for Nigerian workers [Punch]

Recommended articles

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that proposal was contained in a position paper presented on Thursday at North West Public hearing. The hearing was on the Tripartite Committee on National Minimum Wage held at the Coronation Hall, Government House, Kano.

The Kano State Chairman of the congress, Kabir Inuwa, made the presentation on behalf of the North West leadership. He said the proposal of ₦485,000 was necessary, considering the dynamics of the national economy.

“It is imperative to propose a new minimum wage that reflects the cost of living and ensures a decent standard of living for workers.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The proposed new minimum wage per month should be determined through a comprehensive assessment of the current economic conditions, inflation rates, and basic needs of workers and their families.

“The congress is of the opinion that for any minimum wage to achieve its purpose, it must reflect realities of the economic situation and accordingly assess the least income that would be sufficient for survival of a family of six,” Inuwa said.

According to him, it is the estimated monthly expenditure per household (comprising father, mother and four children). The NLC boss noted that the minimum wage act had given all the protection required to ensure compliance.

“This may be initiated by an individual or trade unions. The lack of awareness on the existing laws constitutes rampant contravention of the law, most especially by some state and local governments.

“If the labour unions can initiate a mechanism to explore the provision of the law, it would record minimum defaults,” he stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

He, therefore, stressed the need for the intervention of the Federal Government to ensure compliance through withholding all allocations to any state or public institutions that contravened the minimum wage law.

“The removal of fuel subsidy and Forex policy came at a time when Nigeria’s minimum wage is matured for review.

“The attendant effect of the current economic hardship propelled by hyperinflation renders workers vulnerable,” he added.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nigerian women are a special breed, nation can't succeed without them - Akpabio

Nigerian women are a special breed, nation can't succeed without them - Akpabio

Wike's councillor resigns on grounds of bullying, intimidation

Wike's councillor resigns on grounds of bullying, intimidation

NLC members in Northwest want ₦485k minimum wage per month for workers

NLC members in Northwest want ₦485k minimum wage per month for workers

NDLEA plans to expose Ogun indigenes to types, consequences of illicit drugs

NDLEA plans to expose Ogun indigenes to types, consequences of illicit drugs

Nigerian women with disabilities feel left out of everything

Nigerian women with disabilities feel left out of everything

10 people who will implement Oronsaye report to cut cost of governance

10 people who will implement Oronsaye report to cut cost of governance

Senator is worried about weak investment in Nigerian women

Senator is worried about weak investment in Nigerian women

Kaduna governor vows to rescue over 200 students kidnapped by bandits

Kaduna governor vows to rescue over 200 students kidnapped by bandits

1,683 school children kidnapped in 8 years in Nigeria

1,683 school children kidnapped in 8 years in Nigeria

Pulse Sports

'The girls run faster than 10.9' - Usain Bolt responds, laughs at comparison with Kylian Mbappe

'The girls run faster than 10.9' - Usain Bolt responds, laughs at comparison with Kylian Mbappe

AFCON 2023: NFF pays Jose Peseiro ₦1.3 billion despite Super Eagles disappointing loss to Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: NFF pays Jose Peseiro ₦1.3 billion despite Super Eagles disappointing loss to Ivory Coast

Above Rohr and below Keshi: Where does Jose Peseiro rank among Nigeria’s Super Eagles' greatest-ever managers?

Above Rohr and below Keshi: Where does Jose Peseiro rank among Nigeria’s Super Eagles' greatest-ever managers?

Look away Man United fans, funny stat shows onesidedness of Manchester Derby

Look away Man United fans, funny stat shows onesidedness of Manchester Derby

Popular TV host Kate Abdo makes it official with boyfriend, cuddles up with him on Instagram post

Popular TV host Kate Abdo makes it official with boyfriend, cuddles up with him on Instagram post

Sha'Carri Richardson's Nike falls to New Balance in revenue growth for 2023

Sha'Carri Richardson's Nike falls to New Balance in revenue growth for 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Some of the schoolchildren that were abducted from their schools by bandits in Nigeria (FR24)

1,683 school children kidnapped in 8 years in Nigeria

Brig-Gen Onyema Nwachukwu, the new spokesperson of the Nigerian Army (Channels TV)

A fraudulent claim - Nigerian Army denies seeking recruitment fees

Ukraine donates 25,000 tonnes of wheat to help 1.3m vulnerable Nigerians [NAN]

War-torn Ukraine donates grains to feed hungry Nigerians

Nigerian students want FG to control prices of goods

Nigerian students want Federal Government to control prices of goods