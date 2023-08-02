ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NLC holds peaceful fuel subsidy protest in Kano

News Agency Of Nigeria

NLC Chairman Kano, commended the demonstrators for the peaceful conduct and lauded security agencies in the state for giving them cover and maintaining peace in the state.

NLC holds peaceful fuel subsidy protest in Kano
NLC holds peaceful fuel subsidy protest in Kano

Recommended articles

The demonstrators, converged on the Kano State Library complex before marching toward the Kano State Government House gate, demanding that authorities suspend the removal of fuel subsidy.

The protesters, singing solidarity songs while marching, carried placards with various inscriptions which read: “End fuel price increase, “Fix local refineries, “stop naira devaluation.”

The Chairman of NLC, Malam Kabiru Inuwa, while briefing Gov. Abba Kabir-Yusuf at the entrance of the government house, Kano, called for immediate reversal of all anti-poor government policies, including the recent hike in fuel prices, school fees and the Value Added Tax (VAT).

ADVERTISEMENT

He also called for the fixing of local refineries in Port Harcourt, Warri and Kaduna; release of eight months withheld salaries of university lecturers and workers. Inuwa, who commended the demonstrators for the peaceful conduct, also lauded security agencies in the state for giving them cover and maintaining peace in the state.

Responding, Yusuf assured that he would deliver their demands to the president. Represented by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Dr Bappa Bichi, the governor explained that the state government was doing its best to sustain industrial harmony.

The governor, who also commended the protesters for their peaceful conduct, further assured them that the present administration would continue to implement policies that would improve the lives of the people.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that security personnel were deployed to strategic places across the state to ensure peaceful demonstration.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

'Ondo Assembly to support NDLEA in fighting drug abuse' – Speaker

'Ondo Assembly to support NDLEA in fighting drug abuse' – Speaker

'45% COVID-19 vaccination coverage low in Anambra' – WHO

'45% COVID-19 vaccination coverage low in Anambra' – WHO

Organised Labour in Ebonyi urges FG to cut cost of governance

Organised Labour in Ebonyi urges FG to cut cost of governance

'Nigerians want functional refineries as solution to economic woes' – Expert

'Nigerians want functional refineries as solution to economic woes' – Expert

NLC holds peaceful fuel subsidy protest in Kano

NLC holds peaceful fuel subsidy protest in Kano

Police warn hoodlums against hijacking NLC protest

Police warn hoodlums against hijacking NLC protest

Sanwo-Olu visits helicopter crash site, commends rescuers

Sanwo-Olu visits helicopter crash site, commends rescuers

IPMAN advises Nigerians to switch to natural gas following removal of fuel subsidy

IPMAN advises Nigerians to switch to natural gas following removal of fuel subsidy

Angry NLC protesters pull down National Assembly gate

Angry NLC protesters pull down National Assembly gate

Pulse Sports

Blue for life! Chelsea defender agrees SIX-YEAR contract to end Liverpool speculation

Blue for life! Chelsea defender agrees SIX-YEAR contract to end Liverpool speculation

Super Falcons set to earn ₦46 million per player after reaching World Cup Round of 16

Super Falcons set to earn ₦46 million per player after reaching World Cup Round of 16

Osimhen: Napoli reject ₦118billion offer from Al-Hilal for Super Eagles striker

Osimhen: Napoli reject ₦118billion offer from Al-Hilal for Super Eagles striker

Ashleigh Plumptre: Family photos of Super Falcons' star trend on social media

Ashleigh Plumptre: Family photos of Super Falcons' star trend on social media

Mohamed Salah snubbed as Liverpool name new captain

Mohamed Salah snubbed as Liverpool name new captain

Al-Hilal offer Osimhen 'nearly £1 million per week' to replace Ighalo

Al-Hilal offer Osimhen 'nearly £1 million per week' to replace Ighalo

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Bola Tinubu (left) shakes hands with Nyesom Wike (right) [Twitter/@officialABAT]

BREAKING: Wike, El-Rufai make the cut as Tinubu nominates 28 as ministers

7 big omissions from Tinubu's ministerial list; will they be second time lucky?

7 big omissions from Tinubu's ministerial list; will they be second time lucky?

VP Kamala Harris speaks with Tinubu on US, Nigeria ties

US VP Kamala Harris calls Tinubu, backs subsidy removal, other decisions

Hon. Justice Peter Hoommuk Mallong of the Federal High Court and Justice Chima Centus Nweze of the Supreme Court

Nigeria's judiciary loses 2 big wigs to death