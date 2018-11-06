Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

NLC calls off planned strike, reaches deal on minimum wage

NLC calls off planned strike, reaches deal on minimum wage

NLC President. Ayuba Wabba said the minimum wage negotiating committee has concluded its assignment and agreement has been reached and also documents have been signed.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
NLC calls off planned strike, reach deal on minimum wage play

NLC President Ayuba Wabba (M) addressing a world press conference

(Punch)

Labour leaders, who have called off a planned nationwide strike, have agreed a new national minimum wage at the end of negotiations with a Tripartite Committee, set up by the Federal government.

The agreed figure will be kept under wraps until 4.15 pm on Tuesday, when it will be revealed in a report to be presented to President Muhammadu Buhari.

Mr Ayuba Wabba, President of the Nigeria Labour Congress, spoke to newsmen at the end of the Tripartite Committee meeting on the new National Minimum wage meeting on Tuesday in Abuja.

He said the National Minimum Wage Negotiating committee has concluded its assignment and agreement has been reached and also documents have been signed.

“The report will be submitted to Mr President by today and therefore, having reached this position, the Organised Labour also decided that the proposed strike is hereby suspended.

” Therefore, we thought this should be communicated appropriately without also divulging this information as mutual agreement has been reached,” he said.

Ms Amma People, Chairman of the Tripartite Committee also noted that the assignment of the committee has been concluded.

“We are going to present our report to Mr President today at 4:15 ,pm and he will reveal the figure that we have recommended, ” she said.

Mr Boss Mustapha, Secretary of the Government of the Federation commended members of the committee for their time and commitment on the processes of recommending the new minimum wage.

ALSO READ: Here’s why you need to fill up your tank before NLC commences strike over minimum wage

“I am confident that government will give expeditious consideration of the report when submitted tomorrow to Mr President. And very soon the processes will be put in place to truly actualise your recommendations so that the status of our working populace will be enhanced and they would receive appropriate and commensurate payments for the services they offer to our nation and to the different sectors of our economy, ” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the organised Labour had threatened to commence nationwide strike on Nov. 6 over government rejection of a N30,000 minimum wage. Government offered N24,000, which labour also rejected.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Again, Federal Government meets NLC in Aso Rock over minimum wage strikebullet
2 FG, NLC negotiation on minimum wage end in deadlockbullet
3 Canada adopts new immigration policy that spells trouble for...bullet

Related Articles

Saraki begs FG, Labour to avert proposed strike
Oil workers say they are yet to make up their minds on NLC strike
Here’s why you need to fill up your tank before NLC commences strike over minimum wage
NLC strike: No need for panic buying of petrol, NNPC warns
Minimum Wage: Organised Labour absent at FG’s reconciliatory meeting
Again, Federal Government meets NLC in Aso Rock over minimum wage strike
FG, NLC negotiation on minimum wage end in deadlock

Local

Shiites say 47 members dead, whereabouts of 1,000 others unknown
Shiites say 47 members dead, whereabouts of 1,000 others unknown
Court stops Kano Assembly from investigating Gov Ganduje
Court stops Kano Assembly from investigating Gov Ganduje
Osinbajo takes TraderMoni to Ketu, Bariga, Oshodi markets
Osinbajo takes TraderMoni to Ketu, Bariga, Oshodi markets
EFCC re-arraigns ex-Gov Ladoja over alleged N4.7bn fraud
EFCC re-arraigns ex-Gov Ladoja over alleged N4.7bn fraud
X
Advertisement