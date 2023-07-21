ADVERTISEMENT
NITT to aid fuel-hike burden by converting petrol-powered vehicles to autogas

Ima Elijah

The conversion initiative aims to alleviate the financial burden caused by high petrol prices by providing an affordable and eco-friendly alternative.

A pump attendant fills the tank of a car at a petrol station in September 4, 2018 in Nairobi as a 16 per cent VAT on petroleum products was decided and fuel distributors refused to collect stocks from depots [Photo by SIMON MAINA/AFP via Getty Images]

Bayero Salih-Farah, the Director-General of NITT, revealed that the institute has been diligently working on this project for a year and is now prepared to kickstart the conversion process in the next two to three weeks.

The conversion initiative aims to alleviate the financial burden caused by high petrol prices by providing an affordable and eco-friendly alternative. According to Salih-Farah, the transport institute has partnered with manufacturers of conversion kits, which will be made available at their workshops. This will enable Nigerians to convert their vehicles from petrol to autogas at a reasonable cost.

Dr. Salih-Farah expressed, "We have sensitised relevant stakeholders across the country at different fora on the need for Nigerians to migrate from the use of PMS to gas. Gas is very cheap compared to petrol; it is also cleaner and more convenient. Nigerians will be able to save a lot of money when they convert their vehicles from petrol to autogas."

He further explained that the adoption of autogas would lead to a significant reduction in transportation costs, as refilling a tank using autogas would be approximately 40% cheaper than using petrol. This cost-effectiveness is expected to positively impact citizens' daily lives and ease the financial burden of fuel expenses.

Apart from the economic benefits, the shift to autogas will also contribute to environmental preservation. Salih-Farah emphasised that using autogas would substantially reduce environmental pollution in the country, making it an environmentally friendly choice for vehicle owners.

The NITT Director-General passionately appealed to Nigerians to take advantage of this initiative, which not only offers financial relief but also plays a crucial role in sustainable and cleaner transportation.

