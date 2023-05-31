NIS will focus more on passport insurance, staff welfare – new CG

Adepoju therefore directed all passport offices nationwide to take necessary steps to ensure no Nigerian was subjected to any unnecessary delays or substandard treatment in the course of applying for passports.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Service Public Relations Officer (SPRO), Comptroller of Immigration, Mr Tony Akuneme, on Tuesday in Abuja.

The Ag. CG read the riot act when she addressed top management of the NIS minutes after taking over from Alhaji Isah Jere, her immediate predecessor, Alhaji Isah Jere.

Adepoju affirmed that she would focus majorly on passport issues and staff welfare as those two aspects contributed mostly to the complaints of Nigerians and NIS personnel.

She announced that a stakeholders meeting would be convened in the next few days to x-ray the real issues in passport process and to proffer far reaching solutions.

This, she said, would include opening more front offices in the Lagos area where bulk of the complaints emanated from.

Adepoju equally said she would adopt a buttom top approach in tackling officers welfare.

“We will start by meeting all cadres of staff to hear their genuine needs in a bid to hit the ground running with a blue print that will be based on an all inclusive needs assessment,” she said.

The Ag CG appreciated the immediate past CGIS for making positive impact on the service during his tenure and asked God to guide him in his future endeavours.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Adepoju had served in various locations during her career in the NIS.