NIS to track down Nigerians behind fake recruitment ads & ensure justice

This is contained in a statement by the Service Public Relations Officer (SPRO), Kenneth Udo, on Wednesday in Abuja.

Nandap warned that these fraudulent schemes were designed to deceive unsuspecting job seekers. She said that NIS conducted recruitments in a transparent, merit-based manner, advertising vacancies on its official website, government channels, and national newspapers.

“The attention of the service has been drawn to the alarming increase in fake recruitment activities being perpetrated by fraudsters.

“The NIS maintains that all recruitment exercises are conducted in a transparent, free and merit-based manner.

“Vacancies are advertised through the NIS website, official government channels and recognised national newspapers,’’ she said.

Nandap said the NIS was working closely with relevant authorities to apprehend those involved in these fraudulent activities and bring them to justice.

“The Service remains committed to upholding the highest standards of integrity and professionalism in all its operations," she added.

The NIS Comptroller-General urged the general public to remain vigilant and refrain from using fraudulent recruitment schemes.

“Anyone who receives unsolicited messages or is approached by individuals claiming to represent the NIS on recruitment matters should report to NIS through the following official channels: