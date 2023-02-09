NIS seizes over 6,000 PVCs, national ID cards from foreign nationals

Over 6,000 national identification and voter cards have been confiscated in 21 border states, according to the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS).
Harsh punishments would be given to immigrants who try to vote in the Nigeria's elections.
This was made known by Isa Jere, controller general of the NIS, at a retreat for the service’s top management officials in Abuja on Wednesday, February 08, 2023.
What you should know: He disclosed that 3,823 identity cards and 2,393 voter cards unlawfully held by migrants were seized and confiscated, adding that perpetrators been caught and sent back to their own countries in line with the free movement protocol of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).
Where this is happening: Nasarawa, Kebbi, Sokoto, Adamawa, Akwa Ibom, Kogi, Yobe, Kwara, Taraba, Plateau, Lagos, Ogun, Oyo, Zamfara, Jigawa, Edo, Bauchi, Niger, and three additional states were named as locations where the documents were intercepted.
WARNING!!!: Jere warned that harsh punishments would be given to immigrants who tried to vote in the country’s elections.
He told everyone who works for immigration to use the upcoming 2023 elections to show how well they manage the border and gather information.
He said that anyone caught not doing their job would be treated as a saboteur and punished.
