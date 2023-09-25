NIS hands over Libya-bound victim of human trafficking to NAPTIP in Kebbi

The Comptroller of the NIS in the state, Rabi Bashir-Nuhu, made this known on Monday in Birnin Kebbi, while addressing newsmen.

Bashir-Nuhu, said that the victim from Kwara, was arrested in Kebbi, while traveling to Libya enroute Sokoto State when she was arrested by immigration border personnel in Yauri Local Government Area of the state, adding that the victim was arrested on Sunday.

She disclosed that between February 2022 and date, the command had intercepted and handed over 52 Libya- bound victims of trafficking to NAPTIP in the state, aside from this victim. According to her, the victim was arrested on Sunday going to Libya en route Yauri to Sokoto.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The victim who is a female and aged 22, was promised domestic job in Libya and has no is travelling documents – no visa and no passport.

“We have to apply Pact 10 and 11 of Immigration Act 2015, to intercept her and hand her over to NAPTIP,” she said.

The comptroller reassured that the NIS would not allow any suspicious character or person profiting from human trafficking escape the service drag-net. Meanwhile the victim has confirmed that she was going to Libya upon her sisters’ invitation, who claimed to have come secured a house help job for her.

Receiving the victims, Misbahu Kaura, State Commander, NAPTIP, said that the agency would undertake thorough investigation of the matter.

“We thank the NIS for making our job easier and we are going to investigate thoroughly from the victim’s take off destination, the transporters and people involved to her trafficking to Libya.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are going to rehabilitate and counsel the victim and ensure that she is united with her parents or guardians,” he added.