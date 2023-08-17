NIS alerts applicants on fraudulent invitation letters for recruitment

The warning is contained in a statement issued in Abuja on Wednesday by the Service Public Relations Officer (SPRO) Deputy Comptroller of Immigration (DCI) Dr Adedotun Aridegbe. Aridegbe said that invitation letters for recruitment into the service could only be downloaded from the official recruitment portal of the service.

“The attention of the acting Comptroller General of NIS, Caroline Adepoju, has been drawn to the activities of some fraudsters, who are deceiving members of the public with fake invitation letters for recruitment into the NIS.

“The service hereby wish to state that all invitations for recruitment into the NIS can only be downloaded from its official recruitment portal; https://cdcfib.career by the applicants, who must log in with their registration and phone numbers to access the invitation letters.

“All other forms of invites from any source and through any medium sent directly to applicants are fake.

“Consequently, the Ag. Comptroller General wishes to use this medium to advise members of the public to ignore such fake invitations, as such offers are not true and are intended to defraud unsuspecting members of the public.