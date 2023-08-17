ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NIS alerts applicants on fraudulent invitation letters for recruitment

News Agency Of Nigeria

Deputy Comptroller of Immigration stated that invitation letters for recruitment into the service could only be downloaded from the official recruitment portal of the service.

Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS)
Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS)

Recommended articles

The warning is contained in a statement issued in Abuja on Wednesday by the Service Public Relations Officer (SPRO) Deputy Comptroller of Immigration (DCI) Dr Adedotun Aridegbe. Aridegbe said that invitation letters for recruitment into the service could only be downloaded from the official recruitment portal of the service.

The attention of the acting Comptroller General of NIS, Caroline Adepoju, has been drawn to the activities of some fraudsters, who are deceiving members of the public with fake invitation letters for recruitment into the NIS.

“The service hereby wish to state that all invitations for recruitment into the NIS can only be downloaded from its official recruitment portal; https://cdcfib.career by the applicants, who must log in with their registration and phone numbers to access the invitation letters.

ADVERTISEMENT

“All other forms of invites from any source and through any medium sent directly to applicants are fake.

“Consequently, the Ag. Comptroller General wishes to use this medium to advise members of the public to ignore such fake invitations, as such offers are not true and are intended to defraud unsuspecting members of the public.

“Any request for information/enquiry about the activities of the NIS can be accessed through the following platforms: Twitter – @nigimmigration, Instagram -@ingimmigration, SERVICOM, ” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Gov. Adeleke begins second free medical outreach in Ilesa

Gov. Adeleke begins second free medical outreach in Ilesa

Ex-CBN director urges FG to reduce cost of governance

Ex-CBN director urges FG to reduce cost of governance

UNICEF tasks government on human development to address health issues

UNICEF tasks government on human development to address health issues

NIS alerts applicants on fraudulent invitation letters for recruitment

NIS alerts applicants on fraudulent invitation letters for recruitment

Uzuegbu, new Commissioner of Police assures problem-solving policing in Enugu

Uzuegbu, new Commissioner of Police assures problem-solving policing in Enugu

APC considers merger with opposition parties

APC considers merger with opposition parties

NPHCDA working to stop transmission of polio variant by December - Official

NPHCDA working to stop transmission of polio variant by December - Official

Tinubu assures investors of conducive business operations

Tinubu assures investors of conducive business operations

Radio station organises unity concert for Nigerians and Nigeriens in Kano

Radio station organises unity concert for Nigerians and Nigeriens in Kano

Pulse Sports

Real Madrid set to battle Bayern Munich for Chelsea star

Real Madrid set to battle Bayern Munich for Chelsea star

Legendary Barcelona defender Pique explains how to stop Haaland

Legendary Barcelona defender Pique explains how to stop Haaland

Australia vs France: Maltidas make history after longest shootout in FIFAWWC

Australia vs France: Maltidas make history after longest shootout in FIFAWWC

Awoniyi goal not enough as Saka wonderstrike gives Arsenal win over Nottingham Forest

Awoniyi goal not enough as Saka wonderstrike gives Arsenal win over Nottingham Forest

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Men of the Nigerian Army. [Guardian]

What happened the last time Nigeria intervened in a coup crisis of another country

ECOWAS has given a matching order to its military standby force to restore constitutional order in Niger Republic. [Africa Report]

5 problems Nigeria will have to deal with if ECOWAS unleashes its military on Niger

Africa on the globe [Unsplash]

All African countries and their key resources for wealth

16-year-old Anambra-born student scores 9 A1s in 2023 WASSCE.

16-year-old Anambra-born student scores 9 A1s in 2023 WASSCE