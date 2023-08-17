ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NIPOST to back FG National Addressing Policy

News Agency Of Nigeria

NAN reports that the project which will be rolled out in October will empower data and geographic agencies to accommodate forthcoming urban development and expansion.

NIPOST to back FG National Addressing Policy
NIPOST to back FG National Addressing Policy

Recommended articles

Mr Sunday Adepoju, the Post Master General(PMG)/CEO of NIPOST, who stated this on Thursday at a media briefing in Abuja added that the project, when completed, will upgrade general connectivity and communication.

He said that NIPOST had embarked on a transformative endeavor that focuses not only on the digital evolution of postcodes but also on the concept of National Address Verification.

The PMG said: “NIPOST is embracing digital transformation to elevate operational efficiency in a world where digital solutions and data utilisation have taken center stage, involving leading postal operators.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Notably, numerous developed countries, including certain African nations had integrated digital postcodes as a pivotal element of their postal modernization endeavors.’’

Adepoju said that the feasibility and efficacy of digitizing postcodes was achieved and successful through unwavering collaboration.

“Our journey towards the implementation of this platform was not sudden; it was meticulously planned and carefully executed.

“It commenced with rigorous pre-field data training, collection by empowering our committed workforce with the essential skills and knowledge required for this undertaking.

“Our teams worked hand in hand with esteemed partners, including the National Population Commission (NPC) NASRDA, OSGOF, various government agencies, and other esteemed collaborators,’’ he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Adepoju said the digital postcode initiative, if rolled out, would revolutionize the services provided by NIPOST especially in revenue generation and address challenges associated with ‘Know Your Customer (KYC).

He also said the project would roll out a standardized process to ensure utmost accuracy and reliability in confirming and validating addresses and their occupants throughout the nation.

“The National Digital Alpha-Numeric Postcode System is an initiative that has the potential to significantly improve nationwide service delivery, enhance security, and generate revenue for NIPOST and other government agencies.

“It also has far reaching benefits for public and private sector, including crime prevention, identity fraud reduction, emergency services coordination, border control, e-commerce, data collection, financial inclusion, healthcare access, tourism and culture, education, job creation,’’ he said.

NAN reports that the digital Postcode, which is Alphanumeric, will function as a geocode, facilitating the direct identification of geographical units. This project, which will be rolled out in October will empower data and geographic agencies to accommodate forthcoming urban development and expansion.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

BREAKING: FG gives ₦5bn subsidy palliative to each state, FCT

BREAKING: FG gives ₦5bn subsidy palliative to each state, FCT

NIPOST to back FG National Addressing Policy

NIPOST to back FG National Addressing Policy

NGX slams ₦32.74 million fine on 8 companies for non-compliance

NGX slams ₦32.74 million fine on 8 companies for non-compliance

Customs intercepts dried shark fins, donkey genitals worth ₦‎1.22bn in Lagos

Customs intercepts dried shark fins, donkey genitals worth ₦‎1.22bn in Lagos

I'm dying – Emefiele exclaims in court

I'm dying – Emefiele exclaims in court

Jigawa Govt pays ₦‎2.024bn terminal benefits to 746 retirees

Jigawa Govt pays ₦‎2.024bn terminal benefits to 746 retirees

These 4 new ministries could be game-changers for Tinubu's administration

These 4 new ministries could be game-changers for Tinubu's administration

Cosmopolitan varsity commences academic activities in 16 programmes

Cosmopolitan varsity commences academic activities in 16 programmes

Abbas appoints 5 committee chairmen to replace Tinubu's appointed ministers

Abbas appoints 5 committee chairmen to replace Tinubu's appointed ministers

Pulse Sports

Real Madrid set to battle Bayern Munich for Chelsea star

Real Madrid set to battle Bayern Munich for Chelsea star

Legendary Barcelona defender Pique explains how to stop Haaland

Legendary Barcelona defender Pique explains how to stop Haaland

Australia vs France: Maltidas make history after longest shootout in FIFAWWC

Australia vs France: Maltidas make history after longest shootout in FIFAWWC

Awoniyi goal not enough as Saka wonderstrike gives Arsenal win over Nottingham Forest

Awoniyi goal not enough as Saka wonderstrike gives Arsenal win over Nottingham Forest

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Men of the Nigerian Army. [Guardian]

What happened the last time Nigeria intervened in a coup crisis of another country

ECOWAS has given a matching order to its military standby force to restore constitutional order in Niger Republic. [Africa Report]

5 problems Nigeria will have to deal with if ECOWAS unleashes its military on Niger

Africa on the globe [Unsplash]

All African countries and their key resources for wealth

16-year-old Anambra-born student scores 9 A1s in 2023 WASSCE.

16-year-old Anambra-born student scores 9 A1s in 2023 WASSCE