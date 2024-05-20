ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NiMet workers call off strike as Reps promise to pay 45-month wage arrears

News Agency Of Nigeria

NiMET official stated that out of all agencies in the aviation industry, its staff is the poorest paid while performing enormous functions.

Prof. Charles Anosike, Director-General of NiMeT [Space Watch Africa]
Prof. Charles Anosike, Director-General of NiMeT [Space Watch Africa]

Recommended articles

This is contained in a communique signed by the Chairman, House Committee on Aviation and Technology, Rep. Abiodun Ishaq (APC-Ogun) on Monday in Abuja.

“Following a nine-hour legislative intervention which ended at about 10pm on Sunday night, all the concerns of the unions in the agency will be addressed within four weeks.

“Following the resolutions at the tripartite meeting of the lawmakers, union leaders, and management of NiMET, it has been agreed that the 45 months outstanding minimum wage arrears of workers in the agency would be paid.

ADVERTISEMENT

“After more than eight hours of meeting, deliberations, and discussions, the following resolutions were reached.

“That NiMET will on Monday, May 20, set up a committee on the review of conditions of service of staff. This committee will draw two members from the labour union,” Ishaq said.

He added: “The House of Representatives Committee on Aviation Technology will set up a sub-committee to liaise with the Ministry of Finance, Budget Office, and other relevant agencies to ensure the prompt payment of areas of NiMeT staff.

“That the NiMeT staff salary scale be reviewed by the National Income Salaries and Wages Commission and resolve all outstanding payments.

“That NiMeT staff should suspend planned strike action for now pending the implementation of the resolutions and work in harmony with the management.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Similarly, Sikiru Waheed, the Secretary-General of Amalgamated Union of Public Corporations, Civil Service Technical and Recreational Services Employees (AUPCTRE) who spoke on behalf of other unions, commended the committee for intervening in their plights.

Waheed said that of all agencies in the aviation industry, NiMET was the poorest paid while performing enormous functions.

“NiMET workers have not even enjoyed the recent 35% increase paid to others,” he said.

In the same vein, the Director-General of NiMeT, Prof. Charles Anosike appreciated the committee for preventing the planned strike.

He said that the management was doing its best to ensure the payment of the outstanding areas of the NiMET staff, adding that the importance of the workforce could not be over-emphasised.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Iran's Supreme leader appoints Mokhber as interim president after Raisi's death

Iran's Supreme leader appoints Mokhber as interim president after Raisi's death

Rivers Crisis: Ex-President Jonathan wades into Fubara, Wike war

Rivers Crisis: Ex-President Jonathan wades into Fubara, Wike war

Lagos Govt seals 840 event centers, inspects 7,819 facilities in 1 year

Lagos Govt seals 840 event centers, inspects 7,819 facilities in 1 year

Cross River Govt receives FG palliatives, assures equitable distribution to 18 LGAs

Cross River Govt receives FG palliatives, assures equitable distribution to 18 LGAs

Osun Assembly submits salary increment bill to Adeleke, first update since 2007

Osun Assembly submits salary increment bill to Adeleke, first update since 2007

Court denies Nnamdi Kanu bail again, upholds detention in DSS custody

Court denies Nnamdi Kanu bail again, upholds detention in DSS custody

NiMet workers call off strike as Reps promise to pay 45-month wage arrears

NiMet workers call off strike as Reps promise to pay 45-month wage arrears

PHOTOS: Peter Obi visits hospital to comfort survivors of Kano Mosque attack

PHOTOS: Peter Obi visits hospital to comfort survivors of Kano Mosque attack

Labour to attend minimum wage negotiation meeting, maintains ₦615k demand

Labour to attend minimum wage negotiation meeting, maintains ₦615k demand

Pulse Sports

Tobi Amusan second, Brume Ese picks Olympics ticket, and other Nigerians excel at Atlanta City Games

Tobi Amusan second, Brume Ese picks Olympics ticket, and other Nigerians excel at Atlanta City Games

Caicedo, Kudus or Garnacho: Who should win EPL goal of the season?

Caicedo, Kudus or Garnacho: Who should win EPL goal of the season?

'I want to be beautiful' - Sha’Carri Richardson on why she keeps long nails

Osimhen: PSG set for life after Mbappe with 200 BILLION NAIRA move for Super Eagles star

Osimhen: PSG set for life after Mbappe with 200 BILLION NAIRA move for Super Eagles star

Osimhen’s Champions League dream dies as Juventus and Bologna seal European qualification ahead of Napoli

Osimhen’s Champions League dream dies as Juventus and Bologna seal European qualification ahead of Napoli

Arteta’s Arsenal surpass Wenger's ‘Invincibles’ to break 20-year old Gunners’ record

Arteta’s Arsenal surpass Wenger's ‘Invincibles’ to break 20-year old Gunners’ record

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Trailer loads of opioids [Dateline Nigeria]

Lagos NDLEA arrests 3 involved in trafficking 3 trailer loads of opioids

Governor Peter Mbah and Miyetti Allah group [Pulse.ng]

Enugu Govt to partner Miyetti Allah for farmers safety, boost food sufficiency

4 suspects charged to court for kidnapping UniAbuja lecturers, kids in 2021

4 suspects charged to court for kidnapping UniAbuja lecturers, kids in 2021

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu [Premium Times Nigeria]

Tinubu orders MDAs to only buy vehicles powered by CNG, solar or electric