NiMet predicts 3-day thunderstorm, cloudiness across the country

News Agency Of Nigeria

Cloudy atmosphere is expected over the inland states of the South and the coastal states with chances of thunderstorms.

NiMet’s weather outlook released on Monday in Abuja forecast cloudy atmosphere on Tuesday with intervals of sunshine over the northern region.

It envisaged thunderstorms over parts of Adamawa, Taraba, Sokoto, Zamfara, Katsina, Kebbi and Kaduna states in the morning hours.

Further into the day, isolated thunderstorms are expected over parts of Bauchi, Gombe, Adamawa, Taraba and Kaduna states.

“Thunderstorms are expected over parts of Nasarawa, the Federal Capital Territory, Niger, Kwara, Kogi and Benue states in the morning hours.

“Later in the day, thunderstorms are envisaged over parts of Plateau, the Federal Capital Territory, Kwara, Niger and Nasarawa states, ” it said.

According to it, cloudy atmosphere is expected over the inland states of the South and the coastal states with chances of thunderstorms over parts of Osun, Oyo, Ekiti, Ogun, Lagos, Akwa Ibom, Rivers, Bayelsa and Cross River states in the morning hours.

The agency anticipated thunderstorms over parts of Imo, Abia, Ekiti, Ebonyi, Ondo, Oyo, Anambra, Enugu, Edo, Delta, Lagos, Cross River, Rivers, Bayelsa and Akwa Ibom states later in the day.

NiMet predicted cloudy skies on Wednesday with spells of sunshine over the northern region with prospects of thunderstorms over parts of Adamawa, Taraba and Gombe states in the morning hours.

It forecast thunderstorms over parts of Bauchi, Kaduna and Zamfara states later in the day.

"Cloudy atmosphere is anticipated over the North Central region with thunderstorms over parts of Niger, Kogi and Benue states in the morning hours.

"Later in the day, thunderstorms are envisaged over parts of Plateau, the Federal Capital Territory and Nasarawa states.

“Cloudy atmosphere is expected over inland cities of South and coastal belt with prospects of thunderstorms over parts of Enugu, Awka, Ebonyi, Imo, Anambra, Cross River, Akwa Ibom and Lagos states in the morning hours."

NiMet envisaged thunderstorms and rains over parts of Ogun, Ondo, Oyo, Ekiti, Osun, Edo, Cross River, Rivers, Bayelsa, Lagos, Delta and Akwa Ibom states later in the day.

The agency predicted cloudy skies on Thursday with sunshine intervals over the northern region in

the morning with prospects of thunderstorms over parts of Zamfara, Kaduna, Kebbi, Sokoto and Katsina states.

According to it, cloudy atmosphere is anticipated over the North central region with chances of thunderstorms over parts of Kogi and Benue states in the morning hours.

"Later in the day, isolated thunderstorms are expected over parts of Niger, the Federal Capital Territory and Plateau states.

"Cloudy atmosphere is expected over the inland cities of the South and the coastal states with few thunderstorms over parts of Oyo, Ogun and Lagos states in the morning hours.

“Later in the day, thunderstorms are anticipated over parts of Enugu, Ekiti, Osun, Edo, Rivers, Delta and Bayelsa states,” it said.

According to NiMet, moderate to heavy rainfall could lead to flash floods. The public is advised to take necessary caution, avoid driving and walking through flood waters.

It advised the citizens to take necessary safety precautions as strong winds are likely to precede and accompany the thunderstorms.

"Disaster Risk Managers, Agencies and individuals should be proactive, to avert loss of lives and property during the rainy season.

“All Airline operators are advised to avail themselves of weather reports and alerts periodically from NiMet for effective planning for their operations,” it said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

