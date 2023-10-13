ADVERTISEMENT
NiMet predicts 3-day dust haze, thunderstorm from Friday

News Agency Of Nigeria

Thunderstorms are expected in parts of Ondo, Ogun, Enugu, Ebonyi, Abia, Cross River, Bayelsa, Delta, Akwa Ibom and Rivers states during the morning hours.

Thunderstorm expected in parts of Nigeria from Friday. [PremiumTimes]

NiMet’s Weather Outlook released on Thursday in Abuja forecast dust haze on Friday with a visibility range of 2Km to 5Km over the northern region.

The agency anticipated slim prospects of localized thunderstorms over parts of Taraba state in the morning hours.

“Later in the day, dust haze with visibility range of 2km to 5km is expected over the region with prospects of thunderstorms over parts of Taraba, Adamawa and Kaduna states.

"Cloudy skies with intervals of sunshine is expected over the North Central region during the morning hours with prospects of localized thunderstorms over parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Plateau, Nasarawa, Benue and Kogi states.

“In the afternoon and evening hours, thunderstorms are expected over parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Plateau, Niger, Kogi, Nasarawa and Benue states,’ it said.

The agency envisaged thunderstorms with rains over parts of Edo, Osun, Ogun, Ondo, Enugu, Anambra, Abia, Enugu, Ebonyi, Imo, Rivers, Delta, Bayelsa, Cross River and Lagos states later in the day.

The agency predicted dust haze on Saturday with a visibility range of 2Km to 5Km over the northern region in the morning hours.

“Later in the day, dust haze with visibility range of 2km to 5km is expected over the northern region with prospects of thunderstorms over parts of Taraba and Adamawa states.

“Cloudy atmosphere with intervals of sunshine is anticipated over the North Central region in the morning hours with chances of thunderstorms over parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Nasarawa, Niger and Benue states.

” Later in the day, thunderstorms are expected over parts of Kogi, Benue, the Federal Capital Territory, Nasarawa and Kwara states, ” it said.

NiMet predicted cloudy atmosphere over the inland areas of the South and its coastal states with prospects of thunderstorms over parts of Ebonyi, Enugu, Imo, Abia, Edo, Ondo, Ogun, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Delta, Rivers, Bayelsa and Lagos states during the morning hours.

The agency forecast thunderstorms over parts of Edo, Ebonyi, Enugu, Anambra, Imo, Abia, Ondo, Osun, Ekiti, Ogun, Oyo, Lagos, Bayelsa, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, and Rivers states later in the day.

NiMet envisaged dust haze with visibility range of 2Km to 5Km and localized visibility of less than or equal to 1000m over the Northern region in the morning hours on Sunday.

According to NiMet, dust haze with a visibility range of 2km to 5Km is expected over the northern region later in the day.

“Cloudy skies with intervals of sunshine are expected over the North Central region with chances of thunderstorms over parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Nasarawa and Benue states during the morning hours.

“In the afternoon and evening, thunderstorms are expected over parts of Kogi, Benue and Nasarawa states.

“Cloudy skies with sunshine intervals are anticipated over the southern region with prospects of thunderstorms over parts of Ogun, Oyo, Osun, Ondo, Imo, Abia, Ebonyi, Rivers, Bayelsa and Cross River states in the morning hours,” it said.

The agency envisaged thunderstorms over parts of Ondo, Ogun, Abia, Edo, Delta, Bayelsa, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Rivers and Lagos states later in the day.

Moderate to heavy rainfall could lead to flash floods. The public is advised to take necessary caution, avoid driving and walking through flood waters.

“Strong winds are likely to precede and accompany the thunderstorms, citizens are advised to take necessary safety precautions.

“Disaster Risk Managers, Agencies and individuals should be proactive, to avert loss of lives and property during the rainy season,” it said.

According to NiMet, all Airline operators are advised to avail themselves of weather reports and alerts periodically from NiMet for effective planning for their operations.

NiMet predicts 3-day dust haze, thunderstorm from Friday

