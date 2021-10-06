RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Nigeria’s population needs to be properly managed – Lagos Deputy Gov

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Deputy Gov. Obafemi Hamzat of Lagos State has stressed the need for the nation to control its population to limit the threat of climate change and protect the environment.

Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Dr Obafemi Hamzat
Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Dr Obafemi Hamzat

Hamzat made the remarks at a lecture to celebrate the 70th birthday and retirement of Prof. Babajide Alo, at the University of Lagos on Tuesday.

Recommended articles

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Alo is an expert in Environmental Management and a Professor of Chemistry, University of Lagos.

The deputy governor, in the lecture, titled: “The Role and Perspective of Government in Resolving Current Issues on Global Environmental Challenges”, described climate change as a threat to humanity, which needed deliberate and immediate actions to curb.

He said that Lagos state, in the last 10 to 14 years, had taken climate change seriously by putting together numerous policy frameworks and adopting global best practices to shape government’s response to climate change challenges.

”We are aware that as a highly vulnerable coastal state with a rapidly growing population, we must act fast to protect its fragile ecosystems and populations in low-lying areas.

“Guided by the climate change scenarios and the target of achieving net-zero carbon emission by 2050, we identified a series of climate action plans in the water, transport and the energy sectors respectively,” he said.

The deputy governor explained the efforts made in the transportation sector, adding that the state government plans to expand the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) network, deploy low-emission buses and provide vehicles to the BRT traffic edge.

On the energy sector, he said that there was a deployment of decentralised renewable energy installations such as solar photovoltaic systems in schools, hospitals and municipal buildings.

He further said that the nation needed to manage its population as there were many fathers who could not meet up with the challenge of raising their children.

In his remarks, the Oniru of Iru land, Oba Omogbolahan Lawal, called for the cooperation of the people in the protection of the environment.

Lawal said that government alone could not do it as they rely on the citizen’s support to improve efforts to protect the environment.

He noted that lukewarm support by the citizens may hamper environmental policies from achieving the desired effects.

“Lagos State Government is striving to build a more sustainable city that will be resilient to the effect of climate change.

”Also, there is the efforts of the government to reduce carbon footprint by adapting a compact city plan and establishing six air quality monitoring stations,” he said

Earlier, Alo urged government to deepen the domestication of relevant training, research and development.

He also called on the government to improve local content drive in all sectors of the economy.

He added that there is the need to strengthen the multi-disciplinary research in the Universities and institutions for competence and excellence.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

'Doctors said my fallopian tube will burst' - How Princess Shyngle lost her pregnancy (VIDEO)

'Doctors said my fallopian tube will burst' - How Princess Shyngle lost her pregnancy (VIDEO)

‘At 47 years old, go and find your own man’ - Nana Aba Anamoah warned

‘At 47 years old, go and find your own man’ - Nana Aba Anamoah warned

EFCC has arrested Gov Ganduje's wife

EFCC has arrested Gov Ganduje's wife

How smoking weed affects your vagina, sex

How smoking weed affects your vagina, sex

Brymo says 2Face Idibia accused him of sleeping with his wife

Brymo says 2Face Idibia accused him of sleeping with his wife

5 natural ways to treat premature ejaculation

5 natural ways to treat premature ejaculation

Peter Obi has been named in a global money laundering scandal

Peter Obi has been named in a global money laundering scandal

Zuckerberg loses $6 billion hours after Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram crashed

Zuckerberg loses $6 billion hours after Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram crashed

Ladies and gentlemen: 5 facts about orgasm you probably didn't know

Ladies and gentlemen: 5 facts about orgasm you probably didn't know

Trending

EFCC has arrested Gov Ganduje's wife

Abdullahi Ganduje is Kano Gov [Twitter/@raufaregbesola]

Gunmen kill Dora Akunyili's husband in Anambra

Chike Akunyili (Daily Post)

Stop eating placenta after childbirth, experts warn new mothers

Stop eating placenta after childbirth, experts warn new mothers. [bbc]

El-Rufai blocks telco services, bans motorcycles in Kaduna to fight bandits

Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai [KDSG]