Nigeria's judiciary loses 2 big wigs to death

Ima Elijah

Federal High Court and Supreme Court Mourn the passing of distinguished judges.

Hon. Justice Peter Hoommuk Mallong of the Federal High Court and Justice Chima Centus Nweze of the Supreme Court
Hon. Justice Peter Hoommuk Mallong of the Federal High Court and Justice Chima Centus Nweze of the Supreme Court

Hon. Justice Peter Hoommuk Mallong, a respected Judge of the Federal High Court, passed away on the 30th of July, 2023, in Abuja.

The tragedy struck less than 48 hours after the court had commenced its yearly vacation for judges.

Justice Mallong's demise was confirmed by the Chief Registrar of the Court, Hassan Amida Sulaiman, who released a brief statement expressing deep sadness at the loss. The Judge's death was unexpected, following a brief illness. Funeral arrangements will be announced to the public in due time.

Justice Chima Centus (CC) Nweze, a distinguished member of the Supreme Court of Nigeria, breathed his last on the 30th of July, 2023, at the age of 64. As of the time of this report, the Supreme Court is yet to release an official statement.

Justice Nweze will be remembered for several notable judgments during his illustrious career. Notably, his dissenting judgment in 2020 declared Emeka Ihedioha of the People Democratic Party (PDP) as the winner of the 2019 Governorship election in Imo State.

Justice Nweze voided Hope Uzodinma's APC governorship claim, citing "wrong declaration" and manipulation with unverified votes in 388 polling units.

Furthermore, he delivered the controversial judgment of the Supreme Court that declared Ahmad Lawan as the authentic candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for Yobe North Senatorial District during the 25 February general election.

His death has left the South East region with a notable absence in the Supreme Court, as Justice Mary Odili is currently retired, while Justice Sylvester Ngwuta sadly passed away two years ago.

Nigeria's judiciary loses 2 big wigs to death

