Breaking news:
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Nigeria’s higher education landscape in need of total overhaul - Mamman

News Agency Of Nigeria

The minister added that the president have decided to improve the education budget to 25% with the right policies in place.

Tahir-Mamman, Minister of Education (Credit: Punch Newspapers)
Tahir-Mamman, Minister of Education (Credit: Punch Newspapers)

Recommended articles

Mamman made this known while declaring open the 8th edition of the “Libsense” Open Science Symposium in Abuja on Wednesday with the theme:” Advancing Open Science and Collaboration: The role of Stakeholders”.

The event is organised by the Committee of Vice Chancellors of Nigerian Universities (CVCNU) in partnership with the West and Central African Research Education Network (WACREN) and other partners.

Represented by the Director of University Education in the ministry, Rakiya Ilyasu, the minister said the ministry is committed to fostering the role of science through partnership from shared knowledge.

ADVERTISEMENT

Higher education is an education designed to produce manpower for the social, economic and technological development of the country.

“It is however, unfortunate that our higher education sub-sector is plagued with many challenges such as inadequate funding, corruption, inadequate infrastructural facilities, shortage of academic staff, strike actions, brain-drain, poor research, weak governance and insecurity, among others.

“You will agree with me that, the higher education landscape in Nigeria requires a total overhaul so that it can effectively put Nigeria universities and other levels of tertiary institutions at par with others around the globe,” he said.

The minister added that president Bola Tinubu is aware of the enormity of challenges of Nigeria’s higher education and fully prepared to confront them headlong. He said in addressing this information the president decision to improve the education budget to 25% with the right policies in place.

We need to understand that before we can harness our human resources, we need to be sure of what we need to do to fill in the gaps that have, over the years, inexplicably pulled us back.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We need to know the extent at which we have met contemporary demands of tertiary education globally and if it is not sufficient, how to address them.

“I passionately appeal to the roadmap committee of the Vice-Chancellor of Nigerian Universities to provide the committee with quality memorandum of how our education sub-sector can be competitive in all ramification,” he added.

Also, the Secretary General, CVCNU, Prof. Yakubu Ochefu, said there was need to explore innovative ways on the scientific future of the country.

Represented by the Vice-Chancellor, Kaduna State University, Prof. Abdullahi Musa, said the conference was apt as it would help uncover innovative ways toward research development as well as foster collaboration to new opportunities.

In the same vein, the Chief Strategy Officer, WACREN, Omo Oaiya, said that the symposium would be if immense benefit to the Nigeria academy space as it would increasing the visibility of research in the education sector.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Nigeria can benefit from this open science in the production of research by the different groups. This will create conversation towards resolving problems associated with research programmes.

”Stakeholders will come up with the kind of roadmap that will describe the work to deliver the goals in terms of producing community driven infrastructure.

“Though, the government need to help but also community can do a little bit more with the support of WACREN.

“It will further improve efforts of stakeholders to take all of the ideas to campus level connecting with their communities and campus level,” he said.

NAN reports that the national symposium is aimed at increasing open science awareness among primary stakeholders in the country, ranging from university leaders, librarians and Directors of ICT.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nigeria, however, has two member networks of WACREN – the Nigerian Research and Education Networks (NGREN) and Eko Konnect Research and Education Initiative.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) announces new school fees

Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) announces new school fees

Contractor apologises to lawmaker over contract inflation allegation

Contractor apologises to lawmaker over contract inflation allegation

Akwa Ibom Assembly stops bill mandating LGA chairmen to live in their districts

Akwa Ibom Assembly stops bill mandating LGA chairmen to live in their districts

Nigeria’s higher education landscape in need of total overhaul - Mamman

Nigeria’s higher education landscape in need of total overhaul - Mamman

My appointment is a testament of Tinubu’s confidence in youths - Garki

My appointment is a testament of Tinubu’s confidence in youths - Garki

Kebbi doctors give 2,500 patients free medical care

Kebbi doctors give 2,500 patients free medical care

Kwara Govt evacuates street beggars from Ilorin metropolis

Kwara Govt evacuates street beggars from Ilorin metropolis

Sacked PDP-Plateau Rep plans to challenge tribunal's judgement

Sacked PDP-Plateau Rep plans to challenge tribunal's judgement

Brace for tough times as fuel price increase looms - OPEC

Brace for tough times as fuel price increase looms - OPEC

Pulse Sports

Paul Pogba and 10 other footballers who have been banned for doping

Paul Pogba and 10 other footballers who have been banned for doping

OFFICIAL: Super Falcons star Ashleigh Plumptre joins the Saudi train with Al Ittihad move

OFFICIAL: Super Falcons star Ashleigh Plumptre joins the Saudi train with Al Ittihad move

Taiwo Awoniyi: I joined Nottingham Forest because I wanted to see what I would regret

Taiwo Awoniyi: I joined Nottingham Forest because I wanted to see what I would regret

Report: NFF clarifies Randy Waldrum’s sacking as Super Falcons coach

Report: NFF clarifies Randy Waldrum’s sacking as Super Falcons coach

Antony dismisses recent assault allegation, shares WhatsApp chat as evidence

Antony dismisses recent assault allegation, shares WhatsApp chat as evidence

Cheat Code - Michelle Alozie in awe of Super Falcons teammate Nnadozie after heorics vs Arsenal

Cheat Code - Michelle Alozie in awe of Super Falcons teammate Nnadozie after heorics vs Arsenal

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Late Meshioye Remilekun Toyosi. [ThePunch]

Nigerian student travelling to London on EgyptAir dies in Cairo

Peter Obi [Kin Cheung/AP Photo]

8 reasons LP and Peter Obi’s petitions against Tinubu failed at the tribunal

Peter Obi, the Presidential candidate of Labour Party in the 2023 Presidential election. [Punch]

Tribunal rejects testimonies of 10 out of 13 LP, Obi’s witnesses

President Bola Tinubu.

7 Tinubu's controversial moments since becoming president