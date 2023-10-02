Nigeria's First Emeritus Professor, Umaru Shehu, dies at 97

Dr. Bulama Gubio, Secretary of the Borno Elders Forum, made the announcement in Maiduguri.

Professor Shehu, a distinguished figure in the field of medicine, served as the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, from 1978 to 1980.

He held esteemed visiting professorships, notably at the School of Medicine, University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, U.S. (1976-1977).

Shehu co-founded the Kanem Borno Historical and Cultural Foundation and the Borno Elders Forum, leaving an indelible mark on Nigeria's academic and cultural landscape.

He was a foundation fellow of several prestigious medical institutions, including the National Postgraduate Medical College of Nigeria and the West African College of Physicians.

In 1991, he was appointed Honorary Consultant Physician, and his outstanding contributions led to his designation as Professor Emeritus in 2000.

His passing marks the end of an era, as he was the last surviving founder of the Borno Elders Forum.