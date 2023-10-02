ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Nigeria's First Emeritus Professor, Umaru Shehu, dies at 97

Ima Elijah

His passing marks the end of an era, as he was the last surviving founder of the Borno Elders Forum.

Renowned Professor of Medicine, Umaru Shehu. [westernpostnigeria]
Renowned Professor of Medicine, Umaru Shehu. [westernpostnigeria]

Recommended articles

Dr. Bulama Gubio, Secretary of the Borno Elders Forum, made the announcement in Maiduguri.

Professor Shehu, a distinguished figure in the field of medicine, served as the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, from 1978 to 1980.

He held esteemed visiting professorships, notably at the School of Medicine, University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, U.S. (1976-1977).

ADVERTISEMENT

Shehu co-founded the Kanem Borno Historical and Cultural Foundation and the Borno Elders Forum, leaving an indelible mark on Nigeria's academic and cultural landscape.

He was a foundation fellow of several prestigious medical institutions, including the National Postgraduate Medical College of Nigeria and the West African College of Physicians.

In 1991, he was appointed Honorary Consultant Physician, and his outstanding contributions led to his designation as Professor Emeritus in 2000.

His passing marks the end of an era, as he was the last surviving founder of the Borno Elders Forum.

"We mourn the loss of a titan, a global giant in the field of medicine," said Dr. Gubio. "May Allah grant peace to his soul. Nigeria has lost a luminary, a beacon of knowledge and wisdom."

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Speaker Abbas appoints Prof Dan-Azumi as Chief of Staff

Speaker Abbas appoints Prof Dan-Azumi as Chief of Staff

Nigeria's First Emeritus Professor, Umaru Shehu, dies at 97

Nigeria's First Emeritus Professor, Umaru Shehu, dies at 97

Tribunal upholds election of Gov Ahmadu Fintiri, dismisses SDP petition

Tribunal upholds election of Gov Ahmadu Fintiri, dismisses SDP petition

PDP wins as tribunal sacks Gov Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State

PDP wins as tribunal sacks Gov Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State

Nigerians abroad warned to stop wishing ill on those in homeland

Nigerians abroad warned to stop wishing ill on those in homeland

BOA working on recovering ₦243 million loan from 150 debtors - Official

BOA working on recovering ₦243 million loan from 150 debtors - Official

Abia youths accuse Alex Otti of spending state funds on Peter Obi

Abia youths accuse Alex Otti of spending state funds on Peter Obi

Garba Shehu defends Buhari's legacy admist criticism from First Lady Remi Tinubu

Garba Shehu defends Buhari's legacy admist criticism from First Lady Remi Tinubu

Plateau Govt warns youths against jungle justice

Plateau Govt warns youths against jungle justice

Pulse Sports

Ronaldo did not chase me out of Al Nassr — Vincent Aboubakar

Ronaldo did not chase me out of Al Nassr — Vincent Aboubakar

Bukayo Saka: Arsenal star celebrates Nigerian Independence Day

Bukayo Saka: Arsenal star celebrates Nigerian Independence Day

Osimhen can succeed Messi, Ronaldo — Jose Peseiro

Osimhen can succeed Messi, Ronaldo — Jose Peseiro

Super Falcons: Alozie, Plumptre lead Nigeria's 63rd Independence Day celebrations

Super Falcons: Alozie, Plumptre lead Nigeria's 63rd Independence Day celebrations

Napoli social media executive resigns amidst Osimhen TikTok saga

Napoli social media executive resigns amidst Osimhen TikTok saga

I still love guys - Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie reacts to lesbian rumour

I still love guys - Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie reacts to lesbian rumour

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Bakare made a suggestion to President Tinubu on how cassava can improve the value of the Naira [MIT News]

'For commodification of the naira, use cassava' [Pulse Explainer]

Sam Larry in police custody over Mohbad's death probe.

BREAKING: Sam Larry in police custody over Mohbad's death probe

Supreme Court on fire [Legit.ng]

BREAKING: Supreme Court building engulfed in flames

Gov Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State. [Channels TV]

Ogun Govt cancels Independence Day celebrations 'to reflect the mood of the nation'