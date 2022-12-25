Nigerians won't spend next Christmas on fuel queues - Atiku

The former Vice President made a vow that, with him at the helm of affairs, Nigerians won't have to spend their next Christmas queueing for petrol at filling stations.

This was contained in the PDP presidential candidate's Christmas message to Nigerians signed by his Special Assistant on Public Communication, Phrank Shaibu.

Atiku stated that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) government has set a new record for the longest petrol scarcity in the history of the country.

He said the current fuel scarcity which began in January of this year on account of the importation of adulterated petrol has refused to go away.

The statement partly read: “With the fuel scarcity now continuing till December, the government has run out of excuses even as most Nigerians are now at the mercy of black marketers who sell petrol as high as N500 per litre. The NNPC which is the sole importer of petrol has failed to live up to its duties, clear evidence that its privatisation is merely cosmetic.

“But the biggest culprit in this mess is President Muhammadu Buhari who is the minister of petroleum. It is saddening that he has failed to bring succour to Nigerians who are suffering from the worsening inflation, unemployment and insecurity.