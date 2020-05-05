Abubakar stated this a tribute issued by his Meida Adviser, Mr Paul Ibe, to mark the 10th year anniversary of the passing away of the former President.

According to Abubakar, the legacies of late Yar’adua continue to have great impact on Nigerians.

“As each year passes by, we are constantly reminded of his outstanding leadership skills and decision making acumen.

“Yar’Adua was a man that was never shy of reaching out to people; irrespective of political party affiliations, whenever it came down to finding solutions to addressing issues that bedevilled us as a nation.

“To him, it was country first before political, religious and ethnic considerations.

“His belief in the oneness of Nigeria contributed to the vigour and passion we saw him display in bringing to a halt, the hostilities mounted on the nation’s mainstay and her people by militants.

“That singular act, remains a milestone that would forever be remembered in the annals of Nigeria’s political and economic life.”

Abubakar said that with the creation of the Niger Delta ministry and the Amnesty programme, late Yar’Adua ushered in a new era of peace and stability in the Niger Delta region, and by extension, the whole country.

He said that the Amnesty programme success story was one that could not be exhaustively explained in just a few paragraphs.

The former vice president recalled the late ex-president’s accomplishments in the area of pro masses policies.

”The reduction of the fuel pump price due to the price reduction in the crude oil market was notable. His far-reaching policies that impacted positively on the lives of the low income families is worthy of emulation.”

Abubakar, however, noted with nostalgia and regret, Yar’Adua’s inability to pursue and realise one of his signature policies, “The Vision 20, 2020”.

He said the policy was dear to the late president, and inspired confidence and hope in many.

“Of note, among his achievements, was adherence to the rule of law, which his administration was nicknamed.

“Yar’Adua’s no nonsense stance on the issue of rule of law, in deed, gave the nation and her inhabitants the feeling that everyone and everybody is equal in the eyes of the law.

“The rule of law is the lifeblood of any democratic system.”

Abubakar prayed to God Almighty, to continue to grant his gentle soul peace, and forgive his shortcomings.