Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

116 Nigerians trapped in Libya slave camps to be repatriated soon

Dabiri-Erewa 116 Nigerians trapped in Libya slave camps to be repatriated soon

Dabiri-Erewa said this  in a statement by her media aide, Abdur-Rahman Balogun on Sunday in Abuja.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
FG condemns burning to death of Nigerian by mob in South Africa play

Abike Dabiri-Erewa

(Twitter)

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora, Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa, says that 116 of the Nigerian migrants trapped in Libya slave camps would be repatriated home soon.

Dabiri-Erewa said this  in a statement by her media aide, Abdur-Rahman Balogun on Sunday in Abuja.

She said that the Federal Government and the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) have located  the detention camps of the Nigerians, and offered to bring those willing back home.

The Nigeria Mission in Tripoli, she said, had traced the  migrants to Osama Detention Centre, Zawiya , Libya.

According to her,  116 Nigerian migrants have been  processed online by the Nigeria Mission and IOM for repatriation back to Nigeria. However, 24 of them  insisted they must get to Europe.

She said that Federal Government moved to rescue the detained migrants after their plea for assistance through video clip from Libya on July 8.

In the video, the stranded Nigerians who veiled their faces, said that their final destination is Europe but was intercepted by the security agencies in Libya and locked up in dehumanising conditions.

The migrants had in the video said  they were being tortured to death daily under a dehumanising condition.

We are dying here. Come and rescue us. Europe is our final destination but we are trapped in Libya subjecting us to inhuman treatment”, one of the Nigerians said  in the video.

Dabiri-Erewa said that 9,438 Nigerian migrants had so far been repatriated by the Federal Government and the IOM.

She gave assurance that President  Muhammadu Buhari would continue to ensure that all stranded migrants willing to return home are brought back.

President Muhammadu Buhari early this year directed immediate evacuation of Nigerians from Libya.

According to her,  those that have been brought back are being profiled and enrolled in various technical and vocational training centres with relevant agencies and NGOs.

She appealed to Nigerian youths to avail themselves the opportunities  in the country as against risking their lives to search for a non-existing and deadly greener pastures abroad. 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Godswill Akpabio The real reason Senator reportedly wants to leave PDPbullet
2 Obasanjo Ex-President says Atiku can never enjoy his support politicallybullet
3 Godswill Akpabio Senator meets Buhari in London ahead of APC receptionbullet

Related Articles

Abike dabiri –Erewa FG condemns burning to death of Nigerian by mob in South Africa
Libya Slave Trade Abike Dabiri, Ambode receive more returnees
Libya Slave Trade Charly Boy protests at Libyan embassy in chains
Slave Trade Edo assembly passes bill to prohibit trafficking in persons
Saraki SP decries increase in human trafficking, irregular migration
Libya Slave Trade 257 more Nigerians return
Slave Trade Some Nigerians in Libya not willing to return – Charge d’Affaires
Trafficking FG’s delegation departs Abuja for Libya to evacuate trapped Nigerians
No Going Back Libya returnee dies days after arriving Nigeria
Dabiri-Erewa FG expresses worry over killing of Nigerians in UK

Local

Senator Godswill Akpabio meets APC national leader, Tinubu in Abuja
Akpabio Senator meets APC national leader, Tinubu in Abuja
Nigeria needs N4bn to tackle infectious diseases — NCDC
Health Nigeria needs N4bn to tackle infectious diseases — NCDC
Ambode flags off expansion of Orile tanker terminal
Apapa Congestion Ambode flags off expansion of Orile tanker terminal
NCDC National Cordinator, Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu
Chikwe Ihekweazu Nigeria needs N4bn to tackle infectious diseases — NCDC