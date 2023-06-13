ADVERTISEMENT
Nigerians should celebrate past heroes, not attack new government – Nwosu

News Agency Of Nigeria

He said President Bola Tinubu’s Democracy Day speech was a reflection of the achievements, progress and growth of democracy in the country and not necessarily the plans of his administration.

Former Chief of Staff to Imo Government, Mr Uche Nwosu (Daily Post)
Nwosu said this while addressing newsmen in a virtual news conference on Tuesday in Abuja.

“During Mr President’s democracy speech, he has said that he is going to give priority to electricity, transportation and education and I don’t think that message is shallow.

“This is a president that has not stayed even up to a month in office, but the problem with us is that we like things to come fast.

“Some of the countries that have been in democracy have been there for more than 100 years and our president just made a speech for democracy and many are attacking.

“It does not mean that the president is making the speech for what he is going to do or what is in his four years plan for the country.

“That is a different thing, this is democracy day and he told us in his message that Nigerians should bear with him and he is going to give priority to road, hospitals, schools, and make life easier for the poor masses.

“When you look at all these things, these are things that affect the poor masses, so I don’t know what else we are looking for in the speech that the president did not say,” he said.

Nwosu, President, Ugwumba Leadership Centre, urged Nigerians to celebrate the freedom and peace that came with being in a democratic system and not attack the new administration.

He expressed optimism in the ability of the President Tinubu led government to unite and improve the country.

He advised the president to strive to devolve political will and power to the local councils, to bring democracy closer to the people.

He also advised the government to make efforts to cut the cost of governance and not the system of governance for better democracy.

Nwosu urged the 10th National Assembly to be driven by national interest and not sectional interest.

He added that the assembly should show Nigerians that they would uphold the trust bestowed on them.

