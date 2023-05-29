The sports category has moved to a new website.
Nigerians rock colourful aso ebi at Tinubu's inauguration in Abuja

News Agency Of Nigeria

Groups from different parts of Nigeria adorned themselves in beautifully made fabrics to add life to the event.

Nigerians rock colourful aso ebi at the presidential inauguration of Bola Tinubu [NAN]
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that different groups from different parts of the country adorned themselves in beautifully made fabrics to add life to the event.

Kemi Babalola, who was part of one of the aso ebi groups, said it was a sign of solidarity for the new president and the vice president.

She said the dress code, which is common in the southwestern part of Nigeria, was an age-long practice that had reinvented itself over the years.

"We chose a dress code to identify with the new administration. It is our way of saying we are in support of President Tinubu’s emergence and I believe it is the same with the other aso ebi groups here today," she said.

Idris Abdullahi, an All Progressives Congress(APC) member, who was also adorned in a particular dress code said "using uniform for any event adds colour."

NAN reports that aso ebi is a Yoruba word that connotes family cloth. It has, however, gone beyond being used by family members to friends and well-wishers and it can be used during gatherings including weddings and funerals.

The practice, which was common among the Yoruba-speaking people in Nigeria, has gained prominence in other parts of the country.

NAN reports that aso ebi can be made from very cheap fabrics or very expensive ones depending on the class of persons, occasion or place.

