The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Nigerians of my era chose the right leaders - Obasanjo

Nurudeen Shotayo

Obasanjo said the country has been suffering from a dearth of quality leaders in recent times.

Former Nigeria president, Olusegun Obasanjo.
Former Nigeria president, Olusegun Obasanjo.

Recommended articles

According to the Owu strongman, compared to what is obtainable today, Nigerians of the post-independence era made the right choices by choosing leaders who distinguished themselves in service to the country.

The former President said this while speaking at the National Daily Awards in Lagos, on Saturday, May 12, 2023.

Obasanjo noted that despite the fact that the politics of that era was as fiery as what the country is currently experiencing, the people were determined enough to choose the right leaders who made the right calls to help the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said, “In fact, in making choices of leaders, I will say Nigerians of post-independence make the right choices of leaders. We all know that if your choice is right, the performance and consequences will be right.”

While recalling the opinions of global powers about Nigeria's prospects immediately after independence in 1960, Obasanjo, who was the keynote speaker at the event, regretted that the country has failed to live up to that expectations.

The former president said, “But the question is, have we lived up to that? If we have not, the question is why? Are there certain qualities that leaders in the post-independence era had that are absent in leadership today? We talk about values, have our values changed? What is Nigeria today, and what is the Nigeria we want? How do we get the Nigeria we want?”

“Over a long period of my life in peacemaking and mediation, I have come to realize that peace, security, and stability are essential ingredients for the development and growth of any country. Without justice, equity, and fairness, no country can attain greatness.

“When you look at us individually, there is something unique about Nigerians. Wherever they go, they excel individually. Today, when you look globally, Nigerians are doing great things individually. It’s time for us to unite and take the country to where it’s supposed to be.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If we fail to do so, then our existence is useless. We need to make a difference so that we can leave behind a better society.”

Pulse reports that Obasanjo served the country first as a military Head of State between 1976-1979 and also as a democratically elected president for two terms between 1999-2007.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nigerians of my era chose the right leaders - Obasanjo

Nigerians of my era chose the right leaders - Obasanjo

Egypt indicates interest in Ogun’s Agro Processing Zone – Gov Abiodun

Egypt indicates interest in Ogun’s Agro Processing Zone – Gov Abiodun

NBA seeks partnership with Ethiopian Airlines for 2023 Annual Conference

NBA seeks partnership with Ethiopian Airlines for 2023 Annual Conference

Army ready to deploy 6,251 new soldiers to fight criminal activities – COAS

Army ready to deploy 6,251 new soldiers to fight criminal activities – COAS

INEC chairman and I know ourselves, he worked under me - Peter Obi

INEC chairman and I know ourselves, he worked under me - Peter Obi

Iranian journalist shot dead in a cafe

Iranian journalist shot dead in a cafe

Emi lokan - Wase refuses to give up Speakership bid despite APC snub

Emi lokan - Wase refuses to give up Speakership bid despite APC snub

King Charles marks coronation with photograph of himself with heirs

King Charles marks coronation with photograph of himself with heirs

Sultan of Sokoto, philanthropist, 2 others get honorary doctorate degree

Sultan of Sokoto, philanthropist, 2 others get honorary doctorate degree

Pulse Sports

Erling Haaland's father evicted from VIP box for insulting fans after his son failed to score in Champions League clash

Erling Haaland's father evicted from VIP box for insulting fans after his son failed to score in Champions League clash

Giannis Antetokounmpo tired of disrespect shaves his hair ahead of new season

Giannis Antetokounmpo tired of disrespect shaves his hair ahead of new season

Ndidi is better than Rice - Nigerians urge Arsenal to go for Super Eagles midfielder

Ndidi is better than Rice - Nigerians urge Arsenal to go for Super Eagles midfielder

AC Milan legend backs Osimhen for World best

AC Milan legend backs Osimhen for World best

U-17 AFCON: Golden Eaglets to play Burkina Faso in QF following Cameroon's elimination

U-17 AFCON: Golden Eaglets to play Burkina Faso in QF following Cameroon's elimination

Super Falcons captain Onome Ebi put curves on display to celebrate 40th birthday

Super Falcons captain Onome Ebi put curves on display to celebrate 40th birthday

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Muhammadu Buhari has spent more than 200 days of his eight-year administration enjoying medical treatment in London [Presidency]

Buhari spends extra week in London to take care of his teeth

Tyre bursts into flames as plane crash lands at Abuja airport.

BREAKING: Tyre bursts into flames as plane crash lands at Abuja airport

One of the students of Regina Pacis Secondary School, Onitsha in Anambra State behind the Smart Sticks for the blind. [ChannelsTV]

Anambra students invent smart walking sticks for the blind

MultiChoice head office. (PremiumTimes)

Oodua Youths threaten to shut down MultiChoice offices from Monday over tariff hike