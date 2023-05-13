Nigerians of my era chose the right leaders - Obasanjo

According to the Owu strongman, compared to what is obtainable today, Nigerians of the post-independence era made the right choices by choosing leaders who distinguished themselves in service to the country.

The former President said this while speaking at the National Daily Awards in Lagos, on Saturday, May 12, 2023.

Obasanjo noted that despite the fact that the politics of that era was as fiery as what the country is currently experiencing, the people were determined enough to choose the right leaders who made the right calls to help the country.

He said, “In fact, in making choices of leaders, I will say Nigerians of post-independence make the right choices of leaders. We all know that if your choice is right, the performance and consequences will be right.”

While recalling the opinions of global powers about Nigeria's prospects immediately after independence in 1960, Obasanjo, who was the keynote speaker at the event, regretted that the country has failed to live up to that expectations.

The former president said, “But the question is, have we lived up to that? If we have not, the question is why? Are there certain qualities that leaders in the post-independence era had that are absent in leadership today? We talk about values, have our values changed? What is Nigeria today, and what is the Nigeria we want? How do we get the Nigeria we want?”

“Over a long period of my life in peacemaking and mediation, I have come to realize that peace, security, and stability are essential ingredients for the development and growth of any country. Without justice, equity, and fairness, no country can attain greatness.

“When you look at us individually, there is something unique about Nigerians. Wherever they go, they excel individually. Today, when you look globally, Nigerians are doing great things individually. It’s time for us to unite and take the country to where it’s supposed to be.

“If we fail to do so, then our existence is useless. We need to make a difference so that we can leave behind a better society.”