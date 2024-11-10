Nigerians need to seek forgiveness from God to overcome economic hardship - Oluwo

Oba Akanbi said this during the celebration of the fourth annual “Odun Olodunmare” in his palace, in Iwo.

The traditional ruler said that what Nigerians needed at this time was to go back to God and ask for forgiveness and wisdom to solve the various economic challenges facing the country.

“When things are going like this, we should take everybody back to God, just as I am doing today.

“So that, if there is any sin of being an ingrate or ungrateful to God, then he can forgive us.

“We need God’s intervention and all of us need to go back to this one God, who will give us the wisdom so that all these curses will be removed from our heads,” he said.

The traditional ruler said that the mineral resources that God endowed the country with were enough if only Nigerians could ask God for wisdom.

“If we are not ungrateful to share the only thing that God wants from us, then the owner of the world, that put all these resources in our care, we teach us how to use them without any foreign intervention,” he said.

Oba Akanbi, however, said that the current economic challenges were not peculiar to President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

According to him, since the administration of President Shehu Shagari till now, the economy has been tough and hard.

“It is not only today that the economy has been bad in the country. There is no government since independence that has not experienced economic hardship.

“During Jonathan and Buhari administrations, people complained and after eight years of Tinubu’s administration, people will still complain,” he said.

On the importance of the celebration, Oba Akanbi said that it was an avenue to absolutely worship the living God.

“Nobody deserves to be worshipped except God, and we cannot share this with anybody.

