ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Nigerians need to seek forgiveness from God to overcome economic hardship - Oluwo

News Agency Of Nigeria

The traditional ruler said that the mineral resources that God endowed the country with were enough if only Nigerians could ask God for wisdom.

The Oluwo of Iwo land, Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi
The Oluwo of Iwo land, Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi

Recommended articles

Oba Akanbi said this during the celebration of the fourth annual “Odun Olodunmare” in his palace, in Iwo.

The traditional ruler said that what Nigerians needed at this time was to go back to God and ask for forgiveness and wisdom to solve the various economic challenges facing the country.

“When things are going like this, we should take everybody back to God, just as I am doing today.

ADVERTISEMENT

“So that, if there is any sin of being an ingrate or ungrateful to God, then he can forgive us.

“We need God’s intervention and all of us need to go back to this one God, who will give us the wisdom so that all these curses will be removed from our heads,” he said.

The traditional ruler said that the mineral resources that God endowed the country with were enough if only Nigerians could ask God for wisdom.

“If we are not ungrateful to share the only thing that God wants from us, then the owner of the world, that put all these resources in our care, we teach us how to use them without any foreign intervention,” he said.

Oba Akanbi, however, said that the current economic challenges were not peculiar to President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, since the administration of President Shehu Shagari till now, the economy has been tough and hard.

“It is not only today that the economy has been bad in the country. There is no government since independence that has not experienced economic hardship.

“During Jonathan and Buhari administrations, people complained and after eight years of Tinubu’s administration, people will still complain,” he said.

On the importance of the celebration, Oba Akanbi said that it was an avenue to absolutely worship the living God.

“Nobody deserves to be worshipped except God, and we cannot share this with anybody.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Today is about culture, tradition and that is why you can see both Muslims and Christians here. Worshiping God, which is devoid of deity worship,” the traditional ruler said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Coast clear for Okonjo-Iweala to retain DG role as WTO confirms no opposition

Coast clear for Okonjo-Iweala to retain DG role as WTO confirms no opposition

I've forgiven my opponents - MC Oluomo says after emerging NURTW national president

I've forgiven my opponents - MC Oluomo says after emerging NURTW national president

Nigerians need to seek forgiveness from God to overcome economic hardship - Oluwo

Nigerians need to seek forgiveness from God to overcome economic hardship - Oluwo

Avoid the temptation to japa - Tinubu tells Nigerian graduates

Avoid the temptation to japa - Tinubu tells Nigerian graduates

Demolition: VDM, Adeyanju's protest designed to cause rift between Tinubu, Wike - Group

Demolition: VDM, Adeyanju's protest designed to cause rift between Tinubu, Wike - Group

Tinubu off to Saudi Arabia to attend Joint Arab-Islamic Summit

Tinubu off to Saudi Arabia to attend Joint Arab-Islamic Summit

Biden, Trump set for rare direct encounter at White House this week

Biden, Trump set for rare direct encounter at White House this week

11 confirmed dead, 50 others still trapped in landslide in western Cameroon

11 confirmed dead, 50 others still trapped in landslide in western Cameroon

Zamfara govt given 5-day ultimatum to rescue students stranded in Cyprus

Zamfara govt given 5-day ultimatum to rescue students stranded in Cyprus

Pulse Sports

Lookman makes Ballon d’or history Osimhen, Kanu failed to achieve

Lookman makes Ballon d’or history Osimhen, Kanu failed to achieve

'I will pick him everyday' - Paul Pogba settles Ronaldo vs Messi debate

'I will pick him everyday' - Paul Pogba settles Ronaldo vs Messi debate

Cristiano Ronaldo surpasses the world’s richest female musician on YouTube who is 2 times richer than him

Cristiano Ronaldo surpasses the world’s richest female musician on YouTube who is 2 times richer than him

Most Beautiful: Sha'Carri Richardson turns up with 'boyfriend' Christian Coleman for Cowboys-Falcons game receiving loud ovation

Most Beautiful: Sha'Carri Richardson turns up with 'boyfriend' Christian Coleman for Cowboys-Falcons game receiving loud ovation

'Thank you Lookman' - Nigerians appreciate CAF POTY nominee for helping Osimhen get 'revenge' against Napoli

'Thank you Lookman' - Nigerians appreciate CAF POTY nominee for helping Osimhen get 'revenge' against Napoli

Victor Osimhen reaches out to ex-Super Eagles striker Ighalo after heartbreaking loss

Victor Osimhen reaches out to ex-Super Eagles striker Ighalo after heartbreaking loss

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, the Minister of Women Affairs visits detained minors

Tinubu orders AGF to review cases of detained #EndBadGovernance minors - Minister

FG proposes ₦341bn for emergency road repair, bridge repair nationwide [NAN]

FG proposes ₦341bn for emergency road repair, bridge repair nationwide

Only God, not political leaders, can save Nigeria from economic Challenges - Cleric

Only God, not political leaders, can save Nigeria from economic challenges - Cleric

President Bola Tinubu has continued to push for the new 'Tax Reform Bill'. [Getty Images]

Tinubu's 'Tax Reform Bill' set to boost economic growth - Here’s how