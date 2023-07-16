Nigerians need more than ₦500bn palliative, Shina Peller tells Tinubu

Peller, who represented the Iseyin/Itesiwaju/Kajola/Iwajowa Federal Constituency in the 9th assembly, urged the President to consider additional palliative measures to alleviate the suffering of the masses.

Recall Tinubu, in a letter to the National Assembly, had requested approval for a $800 million World Bank loan for palliative to ease people's hardship.

The President said, if granted, 12 million poor and low-income households will be credited the sum of ₦8,000 monthly for six months.

Reacting to this, Peller noted that the proposed amount is better than nothing but called for further action from the government.

He spoke at an event where he was decorated with the title of 'Grand Commander of the Nigerian Youth' by the National Youth Council of Nigeria, Nigerian Youths in Politics, and Arewa Concerned Youth Forum.

Peller said, “I think the palliative of N500 billion is still better than nothing. However, I believe that as time goes on, we should be able to get more from the president.

“The pressure that the people are mounting on the president must have pushed him to make that decision for palliatives for the people.”

The Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Aquila Group of Companies and Club Quilox also urged the federal government to prioritise diversification into the creative industry.

He noted that the industry has the potential to create employment opportunities for the teeming Nigerian youths.

He said, “Every country that has done so well has invested in its youth. I will advise the present administration to look into the direction of the youth by strengthening the creative industry.