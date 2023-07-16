ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Nigerians need more than ₦500bn palliative, Shina Peller tells Tinubu

Nurudeen Shotayo

Shina Peller praised the proposed palliative but asked the President to provide more reliefs to cushion the effect of fuel subsidy removal.

Shina Peller wants Tinubu to increase budgetary allocation to creative industry.
Shina Peller wants Tinubu to increase budgetary allocation to creative industry.

Recommended articles

Peller, who represented the Iseyin/Itesiwaju/Kajola/Iwajowa Federal Constituency in the 9th assembly, urged the President to consider additional palliative measures to alleviate the suffering of the masses.

Recall Tinubu, in a letter to the National Assembly, had requested approval for a $800 million World Bank loan for palliative to ease people's hardship.

The President said, if granted, 12 million poor and low-income households will be credited the sum of ₦8,000 monthly for six months.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reacting to this, Peller noted that the proposed amount is better than nothing but called for further action from the government.

He spoke at an event where he was decorated with the title of 'Grand Commander of the Nigerian Youth' by the National Youth Council of Nigeria, Nigerian Youths in Politics, and Arewa Concerned Youth Forum.

Peller said, “I think the palliative of N500 billion is still better than nothing. However, I believe that as time goes on, we should be able to get more from the president.

“The pressure that the people are mounting on the president must have pushed him to make that decision for palliatives for the people.”

The Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Aquila Group of Companies and Club Quilox also urged the federal government to prioritise diversification into the creative industry.

ADVERTISEMENT

He noted that the industry has the potential to create employment opportunities for the teeming Nigerian youths.

He said, “Every country that has done so well has invested in its youth. I will advise the present administration to look into the direction of the youth by strengthening the creative industry.

“Strengthening the creative industry means that there will be so much employment for the unemployed youth and the country will have an alternative way of generating revenue.”

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Peek into Pastor Folu Adeboye's grand style 75th birthday celebration

Peek into Pastor Folu Adeboye's grand style 75th birthday celebration

Police arrest robbery gang, rescue old woman maltreated by daughter in Anambra

Police arrest robbery gang, rescue old woman maltreated by daughter in Anambra

I never said I’d contest again in 2027 - Peter Obi

I never said I’d contest again in 2027 - Peter Obi

American, Nigerian dancers thrill fans at Dance to Connect Nigeria concert

American, Nigerian dancers thrill fans at Dance to Connect Nigeria concert

Nigerians need more than ₦500bn palliative, Shina Peller tells Tinubu

Nigerians need more than ₦500bn palliative, Shina Peller tells Tinubu

APC women leaders reject Betta Edu over alleged abuse of office, write Tinubu

APC women leaders reject Betta Edu over alleged abuse of office, write Tinubu

What motivated me to cross to Biafra during Civil War - Soyinka

What motivated me to cross to Biafra during Civil War - Soyinka

Sorghum farmers laud Tinubu for declaring state of emergency on food security

Sorghum farmers laud Tinubu for declaring state of emergency on food security

Reps to revisit bill on constitutional roles for traditional rulers – Speaker

Reps to revisit bill on constitutional roles for traditional rulers – Speaker

Pulse Sports

Transfer News Live: Declan Rice says goodbye to WestHam and all DONE deals so far

Transfer News Live: Declan Rice says goodbye to WestHam and all DONE deals so far

VIDEO: Barcelona legend Lionel Messi escapes serious car crash in the US

VIDEO: Barcelona legend Lionel Messi escapes serious car crash in the US

Benjamin Mendy: Paul Pogba celebrates not guilty verdict on social media

Benjamin Mendy: Paul Pogba celebrates not guilty verdict on social media

Cuppy: Boxer Ryan Taylor sparks break-up rumor on Instagram after fiancee teams up with Depay

Cuppy: Boxer Ryan Taylor sparks break-up rumor on Instagram after fiancee teams up with Depay

Kamaru Usman: Nigerian Nightmare spends ₦‎17M UFC breakthrough living with friend and expecting daughter

Kamaru Usman: Nigerian Nightmare spends ₦‎17M UFC breakthrough living with friend and expecting daughter

Okocha: Super Eagles legend and Drogba join other African legends for key events in Ivory Coast

Okocha: Super Eagles legend and Drogba join other African legends for key events in Ivory Coast

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Former ASUU President Dipo Fasina. [Twitter:NiDCOM]

Missing former ASUU President Dipo Fasina found in Turkey

Kamsiyochukwu Umeh [Arise TV]

JAMB best candidate to share ₦3.25m reward with teachers

Lawmakers send colleague packing for improper dressing. [Daily Trust]

Lawmakers send colleague packing for improper dressing

Naira to dollar [Nairamtetrics]

Nigerians to now receive foreign payments in naira - CBN