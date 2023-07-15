Breaking news:
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Nigerians need honest conversation for peace — Rev Ladi

News Agency Of Nigeria

Kazaure noted that women play critical roles in the society, adding that if more of them are made aware and trained on peace building, a lot of crisis would be subdued.

Rev Fr. Onuh Ladi. [cofpfoundation]
Rev Fr. Onuh Ladi. [cofpfoundation]

Recommended articles

Ladi gave the advice during an Intercultural and Interreligious Dialogue among residents of Kaduna North Local Government Area in Kaduna State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) report that the dialogue was organised by Rev Fr. Onuh Ladi, a Priest of the Catholic Dioceses of Sokoto, supported by King Abdulaziz Institute for Intercultural and Religious Dialogue (KAICIID).

The dialogue brought people from Abakpa, Sabon Tasha, Kawo, Unguwan Kanawa among others, who had over time,experienced violent conflicts.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that the aim of the engagement was to rebuild trust and better understanding, as well as reduce the triggers of conflicts and encourage communities to embrace dialogue.

Fr. Stephen Ojapah, a KAICIID Fellow, also said the essence of the meeting was to amplify the need for honest conversation among Nigerians who have been wrongly fed by religious and politicians leaders.

“Ordinary citizens needed to begin to see the deceit in them; in the light, Nigerians need to begin talking, and understand the way we are and how God created each and everyone.”

He explained that they have been talking to people at the grassroots, and with policy makers and religious leaders.

“At the grassroots, young men and women hardly get to hear what the big people are saying.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are taking it to the grassroots, because we want them to know that taking up arms against one another is wrong.

“The last elections witnessed division in religion and identity, we want to educate the grassroots, we should just dwell on talking to the policy makers,” he said.

Also, the Executive Director, Ladies Empowerment Goals and Support Initiative, Kaltume Abdulaziz, lamented that Kaduna state has had a trajectory of inter-religious conflicts.

Abdulaziz who is also a KAICIID international fellow, said that was why they were building the capacity of communities to embrace dialogue in setting disputes.

She particularly urged women and young people to play active role in promoting peaceful coexistence.

ADVERTISEMENT

Abdulaziz therefore, said it was the importance they realised and moved to begin integrating them into the peace building processes.

“This is also a resonance to some of the values expressed under the United Nations Security Council Resolution 2250 and 1325 where emphasis were made on the role of young people and women in preventing conflict.

“The resolution also made way for participation in negotiations, mediation and transactional approaches to peace building in a way to transform conflict to bring about peaceful societies,” Abdulaziz said.

She said at the end of the event, the participants should take the message back to their communities to contribute their own quota to peace building.

Also, Hajiya Amina Kazaure, said the programme was aimed at creating awareness especially to community leaders and women about the necessity of dialogue in building peace in the society.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kazaure noted that women play critical roles in the society, adding that if more of them are made aware and trained on peace building and dialogue process, a lot of crisis would be subdued.

“Women know how to engage the youths because they are their children, and also the men.

“They can have a united stands when there are issues, engaging them in peace building and dialogue process will ensure more peace in our communities,” she said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nigerians need honest conversation for peace — Rev Ladi

Nigerians need honest conversation for peace — Rev Ladi

IPC lauds Lai Oso's landmarks, pledges to uphold contributions

IPC lauds Lai Oso's landmarks, pledges to uphold contributions

LP strategically positioned to win Edo governorship election - Abure

LP strategically positioned to win Edo governorship election - Abure

Gov Uzodinma promises Imo people violence-free governorship election

Gov Uzodinma promises Imo people violence-free governorship election

We banned Nigerians over drug-trafficking, internet fraud, Seychelles govt

We banned Nigerians over drug-trafficking, internet fraud, Seychelles govt

10 killed in Kwara auto crash

10 killed in Kwara auto crash

Maj-Gen Ali takes over as MNJTF Commander

Maj-Gen Ali takes over as MNJTF Commander

Nigeria is France's first trading partner in sub-Saharan Africa — Envoy

Nigeria is France's first trading partner in sub-Saharan Africa — Envoy

LP reads riot act to aspirants ahead of election to replace Gbajabiamila

LP reads riot act to aspirants ahead of election to replace Gbajabiamila

Pulse Sports

Okocha: Super Eagles legend and Drogba join other African legends for key events in Ivory Coast

Okocha: Super Eagles legend and Drogba join other African legends for key events in Ivory Coast

Saudi Pro League pushing hard to sign Man City’s Mahrez

Saudi Pro League pushing hard to sign Man City’s Mahrez

It is my decision — Man United's Ten Hag responds to captaincy controversy

It is my decision — Man United's Ten Hag responds to captaincy controversy

Israel Adesanya vs Mark Zuckerberg: Facebook founder chokes Nigeria's UFC champion in new photos

Israel Adesanya vs Mark Zuckerberg: Facebook founder chokes Nigeria's UFC champion in new photos

How Yakubu Aiyegbeni missed out on ₦‎20m from Harry Redknapp

How Yakubu Aiyegbeni missed out on ₦‎20m from Harry Redknapp

Bayern Munich set to bid €100 for Man United target Harry Kane

Bayern Munich set to bid €100 for Man United target Harry Kane

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Former ASUU President Dipo Fasina. [Twitter:NiDCOM]

Missing former ASUU President Dipo Fasina found in Turkey

Kamsiyochukwu Umeh [Arise TV]

JAMB best candidate to share ₦3.25m reward with teachers

Lawmakers send colleague packing for improper dressing. [Daily Trust]

Lawmakers send colleague packing for improper dressing

Mmesoma Ejikeme was accused of forging her UTME result. [Punch]

Mmesoma confessed to using her phone to manipulate UTME result - Panel