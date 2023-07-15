Nigerians need honest conversation for peace — Rev Ladi

Ladi gave the advice during an Intercultural and Interreligious Dialogue among residents of Kaduna North Local Government Area in Kaduna State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) report that the dialogue was organised by Rev Fr. Onuh Ladi, a Priest of the Catholic Dioceses of Sokoto, supported by King Abdulaziz Institute for Intercultural and Religious Dialogue (KAICIID).

The dialogue brought people from Abakpa, Sabon Tasha, Kawo, Unguwan Kanawa among others, who had over time,experienced violent conflicts.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that the aim of the engagement was to rebuild trust and better understanding, as well as reduce the triggers of conflicts and encourage communities to embrace dialogue.

Fr. Stephen Ojapah, a KAICIID Fellow, also said the essence of the meeting was to amplify the need for honest conversation among Nigerians who have been wrongly fed by religious and politicians leaders.

“Ordinary citizens needed to begin to see the deceit in them; in the light, Nigerians need to begin talking, and understand the way we are and how God created each and everyone.”

He explained that they have been talking to people at the grassroots, and with policy makers and religious leaders.

“At the grassroots, young men and women hardly get to hear what the big people are saying.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are taking it to the grassroots, because we want them to know that taking up arms against one another is wrong.

“The last elections witnessed division in religion and identity, we want to educate the grassroots, we should just dwell on talking to the policy makers,” he said.

Also, the Executive Director, Ladies Empowerment Goals and Support Initiative, Kaltume Abdulaziz, lamented that Kaduna state has had a trajectory of inter-religious conflicts.

Abdulaziz who is also a KAICIID international fellow, said that was why they were building the capacity of communities to embrace dialogue in setting disputes.

She particularly urged women and young people to play active role in promoting peaceful coexistence.

ADVERTISEMENT

Abdulaziz therefore, said it was the importance they realised and moved to begin integrating them into the peace building processes.

“This is also a resonance to some of the values expressed under the United Nations Security Council Resolution 2250 and 1325 where emphasis were made on the role of young people and women in preventing conflict.

“The resolution also made way for participation in negotiations, mediation and transactional approaches to peace building in a way to transform conflict to bring about peaceful societies,” Abdulaziz said.

She said at the end of the event, the participants should take the message back to their communities to contribute their own quota to peace building.

Also, Hajiya Amina Kazaure, said the programme was aimed at creating awareness especially to community leaders and women about the necessity of dialogue in building peace in the society.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kazaure noted that women play critical roles in the society, adding that if more of them are made aware and trained on peace building and dialogue process, a lot of crisis would be subdued.

“Women know how to engage the youths because they are their children, and also the men.