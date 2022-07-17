Nigerians laud Osinbajo for use of local hospital for surgery

He said that the surgery was on account of a recurrent pain in the leg possibly sustained from an injury while playing squash.

Medics in the Duchess International Hospital, Ikeja, Lagos, afterwards confirmed that the procedure was successful.

Reacting to the news, some Nigerians went on social media to commend the vice president’s choice of a local hospital for a medical procedure and wished him quick recovery.

Ken Osemebor on Twitter reacted thus: “I was scared you wanted to refer to that helicopter crash…. I hope it’s something minor.

“This is a new one, updating the citizens about the well-being of the vice president, one day we will do better; extend our best wishes to the vice president.”

Kemisola Adekunle, in her tweet, said “I am sure it is not too serious.

“But kudos to the vice president for trusting in his doctors here at home and not having to fly abroad for treatment.

“It shows his believe in Nigeria medical doctors.”

Another Nigerian simply known as Chika on Twitter said “speedy recovery sir.

“Noteworthy that he’s using a local hospital and local doctors. Talk and do.”

Also, Tamuno Tonye wishes “quick recovery to the senior advocate of masses who believes in everything in Nigeria, owned by Nigerians and for Nigerians.”

He added, “our medical services has proven to be world class for all citizens irrespective of their societal class.”

Right activists, Aisha Yesufu and Henry Shield were also not left out as they prayed and wished the vice president speedy recovery.

Shield wrote: “may the Lord Almighty heal you and hold the hands of the medical staff all through the procedure.

“You will come out stronger and healthier in Jesus name. You are in our prayers.”