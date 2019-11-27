The Publicity Secretary of NUSA, Mr Habib Miller Salihu, said on Wednesday that the march was mainly against gender-based violence, human trafficking, drugs, corruption and the likes.

He disclosed in a statement e-mailed to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the 16 days march began on Nov. 23 in Molemala Township Stadium in Bloemfontein, Free State Province.

“Members of the Nigerian Union South Africa (NUSA) Free State Province Chapter, led by their Provincial Chairman, Mr Kaje Karachi Kajetan joined the host community and other communities to march against crime.

“This is in implementation of the directive of the national body of NUSA that all chapters should actively campaign against crime.

“NUSA thanks everyone who contributed to the success of the march and uses this medium to reiterate our stance against crime, that NUSA has zero tolerance for crime.

“It’s the tradition of NUSA to partner with any cause that will make the Republic of South Africa a better place for all. NUSA has ZERO tolerance for crime #NOTINOURNAME,’’ Salihu said.