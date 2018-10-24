Pulse.ng logo
Nigerians have nothing to fear over Kanu’s outburst – Presidency

Malam Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity gave the assurance in a statement in Abuja on Tuesday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
The Spokesperson of the Israeli Foreign Ministry, Mr Emmanuel Nashon has said that there is no evidence that Nanamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) visited Israel recently. play Nigerians have nothing to fear over Kanu’s outburst – Presidency (Daily Post)

The Presidency has assured all Nigerians that there is no reason to worry about the hollow outburst by Nnamdi Kanu, the disputed leader of IPOB on returning to the country “with hell’’.  

The presidential aide restated that Nigeria under President Muhammadu Buhari was strong enough to defend its territory against any threat.

He said: “Instead, we see the re-enactment of his bizarre, episodic threat as a mere distraction which will not be allowed to detract from the existing cordial relationships between Nigeria and other countries.’’

According to him, the Buhari administration is in constant touch with other friendly nations and has the best assurances that they would continue to reciprocate the respect Nigeria has for the sovereignty of their nations.

“Nigerians have nothing to fear from this,’’ he added.

Kanu, Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) leader, had threatened in one of his recent appearances that he would return to the country with hell. 

