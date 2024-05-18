How millions of Nigerians across 100 communities got humanitarian aid in 8 years

These stats were presented at the 8th anniversary of the Voice initiative's impact in Nigeria, tagged 'Murya', a word in the Hausa language that means 'voice.'

The initiative is said to have championed humanitarian intervention in universities, custodial centres, rural resettlements, and urban slums over the past year.

This was contained in a joint statement signed by John Makina (Oxfam country director in Nigeria), Akom Nya (Voice Nigeria Project Coordinator), Anne Mulehi (Voice Global Representative), Cedric Owuru (Voice Linking and Learning Amplifier Officer) and Christy Asala (Cognito Executive Director).

According to the statement, Voice is a grant facility designed to empower marginalised and discriminated groups, helping them influence access to essential services and participate in politics.

The initiative operates in a rapidly changing civic environment that often restricts rather than expands opportunities.

However, despite a prevailing negative narrative emphasising marginalisation and vulnerability, Voice supports efforts towards a more inclusive and hopeful future. The program is active in ten countries across Africa and Asia.

Funded by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands, Voice is part of the 'Dialogue and Dissent' policy framework (soon to be 'Power of Voices').

The statement confirmed that an Oxfam Novib and Hivos consortium manages the program.