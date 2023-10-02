ADVERTISEMENT
Nigerians abroad warned to stop wishing ill on those in homeland

Ima Elijah

Presidential committee Chief urges patriots to stay and work for national progress.

The Chairman of the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms, Taiwo Oyedele [Vanguard]
Delivering an address at The Covenant Nation’s national development fair, the Platform, he emphasised that while it is not wrong to seek opportunities abroad, those who do leave should refrain from harboring ill will for those who stay behind.

"Leaving Nigeria is a personal choice, and there's nothing wrong with it. But those who leave must not wish harm upon those of us who remain," Oyedele stated emphatically during his speech on Monday, October 02, 2023.

Highlighting the stark reality that the majority of Nigerians cannot afford to leave, Oyedele urged citizens to exhibit patriotism.

He firmly stated that active participation and positive contributions from citizens are essential for the nation's success. He stressed that a united effort is necessary, saying, "If you have citizens who are actively working against their own country, there is no amount of prayers that can ensure the country's prosperity."

Addressing the desire of many Nigerians to seek greener pastures abroad, Oyedele stated the importance of strong institutions and investments in manpower. He argued that these elements are crucial for building a prosperous nation.

He added that governments at all levels must focus on creating an enabling environment for businesses to thrive, ensuring that citizens have opportunities for growth within the country.

In his closing remarks, Oyedele asserted, "No foreigner can develop Nigeria. All developed nations were built by their own people. We must invest in ourselves and our institutions if we truly desire progress."

