A group of Nigerian youths, operating under the banner of the Free Nigeria Movement, have demanded that the United States and United Kingdom impose visa bans on individuals involved in election violence in Nigeria.
Nigerian youths seek visa ban, citizenship revocation over election violence
Nigerian youths, under the banner of the Free Nigeria Movement, have called for the US and UK governments to impose visa bans and revoke citizenship for individuals responsible for election violence during the recent presidential election.
Recommended articles
The group also urged the two countries to revoke the citizenship of individuals who allegedly sponsored thugs to intimidate and disrupt the voting process during the recent presidential election.
Group blames INEC Chairman for election flaws
During a protest outside the British High Commission and United States Embassy in Abuja, on Monday, March 27, 2023, the protesters expressed their displeasure with the outcome of the election and called for sanctions against Prof. Yakubu Mahmood, National Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), and other INEC officials who they claimed contributed to the alleged illegality during the election.
The convener of the group, Moses Ogidi-Paul, addressed journalists during the protest, calling on the Nigerian government to compensate all victims of electoral violence and voter suppression during the 2023 general elections.
Ogidi-Paul accused Prof. Yakubu Mahmood of raising "a bar of impunity that will cost our country many years of electoral excellence to correct," and called for his immediate sacking and prosecution.
Their Solution
The protesters called on President Muhammadu Buhari to initiate processes and procedures that would bring Nigeria under the control of an interim government pending the resolution of all litigations pertaining to the conduct of the February 25 presidential election.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng