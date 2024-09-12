Nigerian youths cry out over economic hardship

In an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), they highlighted the challenges they face, including unstable electricity and irregular internet connectivity.

Ms Gbadamosi Elizabeth, a corps member, said she had faced numerous challenges while trying to learn a new course to enhance her career.

She expressed frustration with the lack of power supply and poor internet connections, which hindered her ability to complete tasks.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nnamdi Ifeanyi, a photographer, noted that the amenities expected in the society were lacking, making it difficult for youths to succeed.

He also mentioned the rise in goods and services, making it challenging for individuals to afford their needs, even with a job.

Oscar Laurenzo, a civil servant, noted that Nigeria’s economy was grappling with inflation and recession, which had made achieving financial stability a significant challenge.

He also highlighted the financial strain of applying for online courses due to the rise in dollar value, lack of power supply, and high data costs.