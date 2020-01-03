A woman of Nigerian origin has been arrested for posing as President of the Spanish branch of UN Women, thereby soliciting for funds and granting interviews to the media as an official of the United Nations.

After being arrested by the Spanish police, Idisi who's a Spanish national, according to Deutsche Welle, was detained in Denia on Spain's eastern Mediterranean coast on charges of impersonation and fraud.

The suspect identified as Helen Mukoro Idisi by Spanish media, was reported to have provided online courses and solicited "funds to carry out different projects related to the institution she claimed to represent," police said in a statement.

She "participated in conferences and gave interviews in different media," police added.

The police had received a complaint from the New York-based UN Women about a woman posing as the president of UN Women in Spain and the Spanish National Committee of UN Women, in 2018.

UN Women, a body "dedicated to gender equality and the empowerment of women," does not have a country office in Spain, according to its website.

It was gathered that after the complaint, there were several communications between the organisation and the woman in order to make her understand the illicit actions. She was asked to stop, but refused.