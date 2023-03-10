Nigerian scholar bags Liverpool varsity alumni award

The letter indicated that Audu’s choice from many entries was arrived at after a meticulous screening.

It said that Audu’s research in Community Policing was a contributory factor for his selection for the award.

”The University of Liverpool Alumni award will be conferred on him later this year in the UK.

”Dr Aminu Audu is a Kogi born Nigerian whose academic exploits in Community policing has been commended by various institutions as capable of engendering a peaceful society,” it said.

The University of Liverpool Alumni Award was established to celebrate the University global Alumni community members who have distinguished themselves in their fields.