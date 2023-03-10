ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Nigerian scholar bags Liverpool varsity alumni award

News Agency Of Nigeria

A Nigerian scholar in the United Kingdom, Dr Aminu Audu has been nominated for the University of Liverpool Alumni award.

Dr Aminu Audu.
Dr Aminu Audu.

Recommended articles

The letter indicated that Audu’s choice from many entries was arrived at after a meticulous screening.

It said that Audu’s research in Community Policing was a contributory factor for his selection for the award.

ADVERTISEMENT

”The University of Liverpool Alumni award will be conferred on him later this year in the UK.

”Dr Aminu Audu is a Kogi born Nigerian whose academic exploits in Community policing has been commended by various institutions as capable of engendering a peaceful society,” it said.

The University of Liverpool Alumni Award was established to celebrate the University global Alumni community members who have distinguished themselves in their fields.

This include in terms of impacting lives positively on locals, nationally and internationally.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

PDP calls for INEC Chairman resignation, demands international sanctions

PDP calls for INEC Chairman resignation, demands international sanctions

Benin residents reject old ₦500, ₦1,000 notes in spite of Obaseki’s appeal

Benin residents reject old ₦500, ₦1,000 notes in spite of Obaseki’s appeal

Police Commissioner assures Ladipo Market traders of adequate security

Police Commissioner assures Ladipo Market traders of adequate security

Train accident: Obaseki commiserates with Sanwoolu, victims’ families

Train accident: Obaseki commiserates with Sanwoolu, victims’ families

Omo-Agege denies plans to reverse teachers retirement age in Delta

Omo-Agege denies plans to reverse teachers retirement age in Delta

Taraba Labour Party denies endorsing PDP governorship candidate

Taraba Labour Party denies endorsing PDP governorship candidate

BMO lauds NBA’s endorsement of 2023 presidential election

BMO lauds NBA’s endorsement of 2023 presidential election

Court orders KWASU to pay dismissed lecturer 3 months salary

Court orders KWASU to pay dismissed lecturer 3 months salary

Nigerian scholar bags Liverpool varsity alumni award

Nigerian scholar bags Liverpool varsity alumni award

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Muhammadu Buhari joins prayers for unity, peace as Muslims end Tafsir. (Global Village Extra)

Buhari apologises: Why I approved CBN naira redesign policy

Akwa Ibom State governor, Udom Emmanuel [AKSG]

Woman docked for listing names of married women sleeping with Gov. Udom

Obi losses bid as Court grants INEC permission to reconfigure BVAS. (TheNation)

BREAKING: Appeal Court grants INEC permission to reconfigure BVAS

Abacha's son Abdullahi dies in his sleep.

Abacha's son Abdullahi dies in his sleep