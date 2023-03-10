Nigerian scholar bags Liverpool varsity alumni award
A Nigerian scholar in the United Kingdom, Dr Aminu Audu has been nominated for the University of Liverpool Alumni award.
The letter indicated that Audu’s choice from many entries was arrived at after a meticulous screening.
It said that Audu’s research in Community Policing was a contributory factor for his selection for the award.
”The University of Liverpool Alumni award will be conferred on him later this year in the UK.
”Dr Aminu Audu is a Kogi born Nigerian whose academic exploits in Community policing has been commended by various institutions as capable of engendering a peaceful society,” it said.
The University of Liverpool Alumni Award was established to celebrate the University global Alumni community members who have distinguished themselves in their fields.
This include in terms of impacting lives positively on locals, nationally and internationally.
