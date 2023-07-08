ADVERTISEMENT
Nigerian pilgrim returns lost ₦56m in Saudi Arabia

Nurudeen Shotayo

The Nigerian pilgrim returned the lost money to Zamfara State Pilgrims Welfare Agency official for onward return to the owner.

Aishatu y’an Guru Nahuce
Aishatu y’an Guru Nahuce

This is according to a Facebook post made by Independent Hajj Reporters on Saturday, July 8, 2023.

The post was accompanied by a picture of the pilgrim who reportedly hails from Bungudu Local Government Area of Zamfara.

This Nigerian pilgrim Hajiya Aishatu y’an Guru Nahuce from Bungudu LGA of Zamfara State found $80,000 (N56,000,000) and handed it over to the Zamfara Pilgrims Welfare Agency official for onward return to the owner. May Almighty Allah rewards her honesty and accept her Hajj. Amen,” the platform wrote in the caption.

Nahuce's action has won her commendations from netizens who thronged the comment section of the post to sing her praises.

Commenting on the post, one Isa Abba Kyari said, “May Allah in His infinite mercy bless her in abundance. Also for Zamfara state government to make a special reward to her, in orders to encourage others to follow suit.”

Sani Suleiman wrote, “Allahu akbar, this is a great legacy to her and her family, may Allah in infinite mercy accept her Hajj.

Chiri Sarki said, “Hajj commission should reward thus woman I know it is right thing that she did but let encourage her by opening an account for donations for her.”

But, the comment section wasn't all about encomiums for the pilgrim as some users raised concerns on why an individual would be in possession of such a huge amount

Abdullahi Muhammad Balarabe said, “Masha Allah, but the owner has exceeded the maximum cash he/she ought to have carrying along with, he must be investigated by the Saudi authorities.”

Ramalan Ahmed was more sceptical when he said, “Some news don’t add up. 80,000 dollars. What is someone in pilgrimage doing with it in his pouch or pocket? Was he there doing burue de change? Hmmm Allah yayi mana jagora.

Nigeria sent an estimated 95,000 pilgrims to the Holy Land for the 2023 Hajj.

