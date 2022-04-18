Nigerian Navy seizes N200 million worth of petrol products in 3 weeks

The Navy said the success was on the back of its Operation Dakatar Da Barawo (OPDDB), also known as ‘Stop the Thief’, which was launched on April 1, to put an end to oil theft and illegal refining.

In a statement signed by its spokesperson, Adedotun Ayo-Vaughan, the navy indicated its commitment to ensuring zero-tolerance for oil theft and illegal bunkering in the south-south region.

“It would be recalled that the Nigerian Navy launched Operation DAKATAR DA BARAWO (OPDDB) on 1 April 2022, to check increasing Crude Oil Theft (COT) and related acts of economic sabotage in the South-South geopolitical zone. In furtherance of the operation, therefore, several arrests and seizures have been recorded,” the statement reads.

“On 5, April 2022, Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) PATHFINDER at Port-Harcourt intercepted 9 huge (‘Cotonou’) wooden boats laden with an unspecified quantity of illegally refined AGO at Andoki Bille and other areas within her responsibility. Additionally, Illegal Refining Sites (IRS) with cooking pots, tanks and reservoirs were discovered in Ketoru Creek. The Base also arrested 2 STARZ marine BOATS DOROH 1 and DOROH 2 for providing illegal escort services within the Bonny maritime area without proper approvals.

“Also on 7 April 2022, NNS ABA intercepted and arrested MV ROYAL DIADEM which was laden with suspected illegally refined AGO of unspecified quantity at Bonny area. The vessel was unable to provide appropriate documentation at the point of loading, hence MV ROYAL DIADEM is presently undergoing investigation.

The Nigerian Navy also warned economic saboteurs and their sponsors to desist from unpatriotic and criminal acts.