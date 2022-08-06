Nigerian Navy rescues 2 drowning Ghanaian fishermen

According to him, the ship on sighting a man, altered course towards the position of the man and successfully recovered him.

Subsequently, the rescued man revealed that a second person was involved, as such, the ship proceeded to the position of the second man and safely recovered him as well.

Ayo-Vaughan said that further investigations revealed that the rescued men were Ghanaian fishermen residing at Tarkwa Bay, Lagos State.

The director, however, added that the duo went fishing on July 31, but encountered a boat mishap at about 10p.m same day.

“Sadly, they were said to have drowned before the remaining two were rescued by the ship,“ he said.