RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Nigerian Navy rescues 2 drowning Ghanaian fishermen

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Nigerian Navy (NN) Ship, (NNS) PROSPERITY, rescued two Ghanaian fishermen floating at sea on a yellow 20 litres gallon while on patrol about 10 nautical miles (nm) North-East of Dangote Quay on Aug. 2.

Nigerian-Navy (PUNCH)
Nigerian-Navy (PUNCH)

The Director of Information, Naval Headquarters, Commodore Adedotun Ayo-Vaughan, made this known in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

Recommended articles

According to him, the ship on sighting a man, altered course towards the position of the man and successfully recovered him.

Subsequently, the rescued man revealed that a second person was involved, as such, the ship proceeded to the position of the second man and safely recovered him as well.

Ayo-Vaughan said that further investigations revealed that the rescued men were Ghanaian fishermen residing at Tarkwa Bay, Lagos State.

The director, however, added that the duo went fishing on July 31, but encountered a boat mishap at about 10p.m same day.

“Sadly, they were said to have drowned before the remaining two were rescued by the ship,“ he said.

The service, however, wished to reiterate its commitment towards ensuring the security and safety of all seafarers in Nigeria’s maritime domain.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Buhari condoles with Bongos Ikwue on passing of wife, Josephine Ifeyinwa

Buhari condoles with Bongos Ikwue on passing of wife, Josephine Ifeyinwa

Nigerian Navy rescues 2 drowning Ghanaian fishermen

Nigerian Navy rescues 2 drowning Ghanaian fishermen

Terrorist threats: No reason to panic, Sanwo-Olu assures Lagos residents

Terrorist threats: No reason to panic, Sanwo-Olu assures Lagos residents

Kano Emir leads special prayers against insecurity in Nigeria

Kano Emir leads special prayers against insecurity in Nigeria

Troops arrest 7 bandits, kidnappers, rescue 2 victims

Troops arrest 7 bandits, kidnappers, rescue 2 victims

I'll kneel down for ASUU if that would make them call off strike, Keyamo

I'll kneel down for ASUU if that would make them call off strike, Keyamo

15 deregistered parties donate campaign structures across 777 LGAs to Obi

15 deregistered parties donate campaign structures across 777 LGAs to Obi

Tax evasion: Ondo govt unseals 7 companies after compliance

Tax evasion: Ondo govt unseals 7 companies after compliance

Jonathan leads observation mission to Kenyan elections

Jonathan leads observation mission to Kenyan elections

Trending

Rufai Oseni (Paragon Page)

Lagos Govt vows to punish Arise TV presenter for driving on BRT lane

Anxiety in Ogun as DSS arrests top Boko Haram member

Anxiety in Ogun as DSS arrests top Boko Haram member

President Muhammadu Buhari of Nigeria

Why we bought N1.15bn vehicles for Niger Republic - FG

Officers of the Nigerian police. (Pulse)

Police urge Lagosians to be vigilant as terrorists infiltrate South