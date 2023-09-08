Nigerian military will be well-resourced, fit-for-purpose - Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has promised to do everything within his constitutional powers to ensure that the Nigerian military is well resourced and fit-for-purpose to discharge its constitutional duties of protecting the nation.

Tinubu, represented by the Minister of Defence, Alhaji Mohammed Badaru, made the promise during the graduation of participants of the National Defence College (NDC) Course 31, on Friday in Abuja.

He said the Armed Forces of Nigeria represents one of the finest institutions that the nation could be proud of, assuring that the government would continue to appreciate the sacrifice and patriotism of the gallant men and women of the military.

The president congratulated the commandant and college management team for working hard to grow and empower such crop of strategic leaders for the armed forces, ministries, department and agencies of government as well As for all allied countries represented in the course.

He said the college had continue to produce military and civilian leaders who are intellectually sound, courageous, patriotic and of high integrity.

He added that the college’s unique style of consolidated knowledge through a broad thematic areas had helped in finding sustainable solution to national security and developments problem not just in Nigeria but in Africa and beyond.

He expressed confidence that the graduates of course 31 would bring the knowledge, expertise and skill acquired during the course to hear in finding solution to current and emerging security and developmental challenges in the country.

“Our dear country is faced with the flora of challenges including insecurity, social economic hiccups, climate change and migratory issues, ‘the so-called Japa syndrome’.

“We are confronted by systematic corruption, crude oil theft, reduce national productivity, weak infrastructure, weak revenue base, rising domestic and external debt among others.

“Those challenges demand creative and purposeful driving leadership to mitigate.

“Since coming into office, I have rolled up my sleeves myself to confront and address them frontally and we shall overcome with the special grace of God.

“I must admit that those challenges will require the deployment of knowledge and insight you have acquired from this college,” he said.

The president said he had taken some essential policy steps such as removal of oil subsidy and liberalisation of foreign exchange rate among others, to reposition the Nigerian economy for prosperity and inclusive growth.

He added that he rejigged the leadership of the armed forces and police among others to usher in fresh perspective to dealing with the security challenges, urging the participants to go back to their respective services and agencies and align with the visions of the new leadership.

Tinubu said the world was currently faced with myriads of threats such as the disruptive effect of emerging technologies, cyber threats, unconstitutional change of government in African sub-region.

He urged the military to help the governments to build resilience against the recent spate of the democratic recession in West Africa and building stronger assistance and mitigation to all the challenges.

“I am banking on you to provide creative leadership solutions towards addressing those national, regional and global challenges,” he added.