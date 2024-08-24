Nigerian Armed Forces recorded significant achievements under my watch - Tinubu

Speaking at the graduation of Course 32 participants, represented by Vice-President Kashim Shettima, Tinubu said his administration had made substantial progress but more work needed to be done.

Tinubu restated his commitment to completing ongoing work and upgrading facilities at the permanent site.

He vowed to invoke his constitutional powers to equip, arm, and empower the Nigerian military.

“Under my watch, members of the Armed Forces of Nigeria have made remarkable sacrifices and recorded significant achievements in protecting Nigeria’s territorial integrity and securing citizens’ lives and property.

“I will continue to do everything within my constitutional powers to ensure the Nigerian military is well-resourced and fit for purpose.”

Tinubu thanked the graduates for their input and contributions to research on harnessing the mining industry to enhance national security and development.

He praised the National Defence College’s unique style of consolidating knowledge through a broad thematic area, which had helped find sustainable solutions to national security and development problems.

He highlighted the significant progress made by his administration, including implementing the new National Minimum Wage, curbing crude oil theft and pipeline vandalism, and creating an enabling business environment to encourage value addition in the mining sector.

