DHQ clarifies stance on ECOWAS military action in Niger Republic

The DHQ has clarified that any military operation in an ECOWAS member state requires approval from the Authority of Heads of State and Government, and emphasised that a military option would be the last resort.

In a statement released on Thursday, August 02, 2023, signed by the Director of Defence Information, Brigadier General Tukur Gusau, the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) responded to online reports alleging that they were assembling forces for military action in the Republic of Niger. The statement made it clear that the AFN has not received any order from the appropriate authority to commence military action against the military junta in Niger.

"The attention of the Armed Forces of Nigeria has been drawn to an online report stating that the AFN is assembling its forces for military action in the Republic of Niger," the statement read. "The AFN is yet to receive any order from the appropriate authority to commence military action against the military junta in Niger."

The DHQ explained that the military option would only be considered if all other diplomatic measures fail to restore constitutional order in Niger. It highlighted that ECOWAS Heads of State and Government are actively exploring alternative options in resolving the crisis caused by the ousting of President Mohammed Bazoum by General Abdourahamane Tchiani, the head of Niger's presidential guard.

The political tension in Niger escalated on July 28, when General Tchiani staged a coup, overthrowing President Bazoum and declaring himself head of state. In response, ECOWAS, under the new leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of Nigeria, has vowed to take a firm stance against the coup plotters and imposed heavy sanctions on Niger.