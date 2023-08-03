ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

DHQ clarifies stance on ECOWAS military action in Niger Republic

Ima Elijah

The statement made it clear that the AFN has not received any order from the appropriate authority to commence military action against the military junta in Niger.

Director of Defence Information, Brigadier General Tukur Gusau [Twitter]
Director of Defence Information, Brigadier General Tukur Gusau [Twitter]

Recommended articles

The DHQ has clarified that any military operation in an ECOWAS member state requires approval from the Authority of Heads of State and Government, and emphasised that a military option would be the last resort.

In a statement released on Thursday, August 02, 2023, signed by the Director of Defence Information, Brigadier General Tukur Gusau, the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) responded to online reports alleging that they were assembling forces for military action in the Republic of Niger. The statement made it clear that the AFN has not received any order from the appropriate authority to commence military action against the military junta in Niger.

"The attention of the Armed Forces of Nigeria has been drawn to an online report stating that the AFN is assembling its forces for military action in the Republic of Niger," the statement read. "The AFN is yet to receive any order from the appropriate authority to commence military action against the military junta in Niger."

ADVERTISEMENT

The DHQ explained that the military option would only be considered if all other diplomatic measures fail to restore constitutional order in Niger. It highlighted that ECOWAS Heads of State and Government are actively exploring alternative options in resolving the crisis caused by the ousting of President Mohammed Bazoum by General Abdourahamane Tchiani, the head of Niger's presidential guard.

The political tension in Niger escalated on July 28, when General Tchiani staged a coup, overthrowing President Bazoum and declaring himself head of state. In response, ECOWAS, under the new leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of Nigeria, has vowed to take a firm stance against the coup plotters and imposed heavy sanctions on Niger.

However, the situation has become further complicated as Guinea, Mali, and Burkina Faso have expressed support for the Niger military junta, and have issued a warning against any military action.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Meet 9 former governors in Tinubu’s ministerial list

Meet 9 former governors in Tinubu’s ministerial list

DHQ clarifies stance on ECOWAS military action in Niger Republic

DHQ clarifies stance on ECOWAS military action in Niger Republic

Prime varsity appoints Dr Kabir Kabo, Pro-Chancellor

Prime varsity appoints Dr Kabir Kabo, Pro-Chancellor

NIS seek support from Nigerians to tackle illegal migration, trafficking

NIS seek support from Nigerians to tackle illegal migration, trafficking

'We don’t owe staff salaries' - NUPRC boss

'We don’t owe staff salaries' - NUPRC boss

'FG reiterates commitment to resolve crisis in National Safety Council of Nigeria' - Official

'FG reiterates commitment to resolve crisis in National Safety Council of Nigeria' - Official

BREAKING: Nigeria Labour suspends nationwide protest, here's why

BREAKING: Nigeria Labour suspends nationwide protest, here's why

Ministerial nominee Fagbemi advises Tinubu to join ICPC, EFCC together

Ministerial nominee Fagbemi advises Tinubu to join ICPC, EFCC together

'Lawmakers will promote bill on housing deficit' - Rep. Nnabuife

'Lawmakers will promote bill on housing deficit' - Rep. Nnabuife

Pulse Sports

Josh Maja: Super Eagles star gets another chance in England

Josh Maja: Super Eagles star gets another chance in England

Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp begs FIFA to intervene in Saudi Arabia problem

Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp begs FIFA to intervene in Saudi Arabia problem

Georgina Rodriguez: Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend shares photo of daughter wearing Liverpool jersey

Georgina Rodriguez: Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend shares photo of daughter wearing Liverpool jersey

Lionel Messi reveals the only footballer that understands him perfectly

Lionel Messi reveals the only footballer that understands him perfectly

Ex-Real Madrid star Marcelo in tears after accidentally breaking opponent's leg with horror tackle

Ex-Real Madrid star Marcelo in tears after accidentally breaking opponent's leg with horror tackle

Lionel Messi reveals the only footballer that understands him perfectly

Lionel Messi reveals the only footballer that understands him perfectly

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Bola Tinubu (left) shakes hands with Nyesom Wike (right) [Twitter/@officialABAT]

BREAKING: Wike, El-Rufai make the cut as Tinubu nominates 28 as ministers

7 big omissions from Tinubu's ministerial list; will they be second time lucky?

7 big omissions from Tinubu's ministerial list; will they be second time lucky?

Senate moves to stop NLC from embarking on strike. [Premium Times]

Senate moves to stop NLC from embarking on strike

VP Kamala Harris speaks with Tinubu on US, Nigeria ties

US VP Kamala Harris calls Tinubu, backs subsidy removal, other decisions